Democrats Urge Biden to Use Noncitizens as Additional Workforce
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik / President Joe Biden looks at food that is distributed to migrants as he tours the El Paso County Migrant Services Support CenterPresident Joe Biden looks at food that is distributed to migrants as he tours the El Paso County Migrant Services Support Center
The problems of labor shortages and queues of migrants waiting to obtain US citizenship divert the attention and strength of the bureaucracy. However, a Democrat action group proposes to solve these two problems in one fell swoop.
A group of twelve Democratic senators, led by Majority Whip Dick Durbin, is urging President Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens for work authorization in specific industries in order to address workforce shortages. The senators highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on immigration, stating that nearly half of the missing workers in the labor force can be attributed to the two years of limited immigration.
They argue that without immigration reform, businesses have closed, and unauthorized workers face low wages and poor working conditions. The senators point out that many migrants crossing the southern border are willing and capable of meeting the country's workforce needs but face obstacles due to the legal and logistical complexities of the immigration system.
"It is no surprise that state leaders have called for immigration reform to meet their state's workforce needs. Without such reforms, some businesses have closed their doors... Even worse, some states have attempted to meet workforce needs by loosening child labor law's, potentially allowing children to work in unsafe conditions and dangerous jobs," the letter points out.
The group acknowledges that while congressional action on pathways to citizenship is necessary, it is unlikely to occur in a timely manner. Instead, they propose that the secretary of homeland security can grant parole on a case-by-case basis to address humanitarian needs or provide significant public benefits.
Senator Dick Durbin publishes an open letter to President Biden.
© Photo : SenatorDurbin
The senators predict an increase in migrant arrivals following the end of Title 42, coinciding with states desperately needing workers for healthcare and lowering food costs. They believe that allowing states to participate in a "lawful, orderly, and efficient parole program" for critical industries would benefit all Americans
The letter was co-signed by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Angus King (I-Maine), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo).