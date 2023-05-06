https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/democrats-urge-biden-to-use-noncitizens-as-additional-workforce-1110155252.html

Democrats Urge Biden to Use Noncitizens as Additional Workforce

Democrats Urge Biden to Use Noncitizens as Additional Workforce

A group of twelve Democratic senators, led by Majority Whip Dick Durbin, is urging President Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens for work authorization in specific industries in order to address workforce shortages.

2023-05-06T21:49+0000

2023-05-06T21:49+0000

2023-05-06T21:49+0000

americas

us

dick durbin

democrats

biden administration

tammy duckworth

sheldon whitehouse

cory booker

alex padilla

bob menendez

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106200605_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_259cc84c46af0b24b93473a2aa45fdbc.jpg

A group of twelve Democratic senators, led by Majority Whip Dick Durbin, is urging President Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens for work authorization in specific industries in order to address workforce shortages. The senators highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on immigration, stating that nearly half of the missing workers in the labor force can be attributed to the two years of limited immigration.They argue that without immigration reform, businesses have closed, and unauthorized workers face low wages and poor working conditions. The senators point out that many migrants crossing the southern border are willing and capable of meeting the country's workforce needs but face obstacles due to the legal and logistical complexities of the immigration system.The group acknowledges that while congressional action on pathways to citizenship is necessary, it is unlikely to occur in a timely manner. Instead, they propose that the secretary of homeland security can grant parole on a case-by-case basis to address humanitarian needs or provide significant public benefits.The senators predict an increase in migrant arrivals following the end of Title 42, coinciding with states desperately needing workers for healthcare and lowering food costs. They believe that allowing states to participate in a "lawful, orderly, and efficient parole program" for critical industries would benefit all AmericansThe letter was co-signed by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Angus King (I-Maine), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and John Hickenlooper (D-Colo).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/dhs-migrants-that-illegally-enter-us-will-be-ineligible-for-asylum-under-proposed-rule-1110134468.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us, dick durbin, democrats, biden administration, tammy duckworth, sheldon whitehouse, cory booker, alex padilla, bob menendez, kirsten gillibrand, elizabeth warren, john hickenlooper