International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/dhs-migrants-that-illegally-enter-us-will-be-ineligible-for-asylum-under-proposed-rule-1110134468.html
DHS: Migrants That Illegally Enter US Will Be Ineligible for Asylum Under Proposed Rule
DHS: Migrants That Illegally Enter US Will Be Ineligible for Asylum Under Proposed Rule
The Biden administration by next week will finalize a federal rule that will make migrants who illegally enter US ineligible to apply for asylum, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.
2023-05-06T03:46+0000
2023-05-06T03:46+0000
americas
us
department of homeland security (dhs)
texas
el paso
alejandro mayorkas
migrants
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110104376_82:0:2793:1525_1920x0_80_0_0_6d5d04626713997df9f111cf7c4ed1ad.png
A massive surge of illegal migrants is expected to overwhelm the US southern border after the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on May 11.Mayorkas underscored that the US southern border is not open and will not be open subsequent to the end of Title 42 on Thursday.Moreover, the Department of Homeland Security has been surging resources, personnel, transportation capabilities, airplanes to facilitate a greater number of deportations every week, Mayorkas added.The Biden administration, Mayorkas said, distributed an additional $330 million to border communities and non-profit organizations working to address the border crisis.US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz noted during the press conference that the 1,500 active-duty troops being deployed to the US-Mexico border in the coming days will be based in El Paso, Texas.An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221222/title-42-how-uss-immigration-crisis-nearly-shut-down-the-government-and-left-pentagon-penniless-1105709082.html
americas
texas
el paso
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/04/1110104376_421:0:2454:1525_1920x0_80_0_0_0973f6465770cb9b4b62aba4a2ce033d.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us migrants migration, title 42 trump, biden admin migration countermeasures, homeland security secretary alejandro mayorkas, us dhs, texas, el paso
us migrants migration, title 42 trump, biden admin migration countermeasures, homeland security secretary alejandro mayorkas, us dhs, texas, el paso

DHS: Migrants That Illegally Enter US Will Be Ineligible for Asylum Under Proposed Rule

03:46 GMT 06.05.2023
© Sputnik / Kristopher RiveraThousands of migrants have set up camp around the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso, Texas, previewing a small piece of the chaos that may ensue once the Title 42 expulsion policy ends in the coming week.
Thousands of migrants have set up camp around the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Paso, Texas, previewing a small piece of the chaos that may ensue once the Title 42 expulsion policy ends in the coming week. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
© Sputnik / Kristopher Rivera
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
EL PASO (Sputnik) - The Biden administration by next week will finalize a federal rule that will make migrants who illegally enter the United States ineligible to apply for asylum, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.
A massive surge of illegal migrants is expected to overwhelm the US southern border after the Trump-era public health emergency order known as Title 42 - which allowed the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on May 11.
"We will by May 11 finalize the rule that we published in a proposed format that provides that individuals who do not access our lawful pathways will be presumed to be ineligible for asylum and will have a higher burden of proof to overcome that presumption of ineligibility," Mayorkas said during a press conference in Brownsville, Texas.
Mayorkas underscored that the US southern border is not open and will not be open subsequent to the end of Title 42 on Thursday.
Moreover, the Department of Homeland Security has been surging resources, personnel, transportation capabilities, airplanes to facilitate a greater number of deportations every week, Mayorkas added.
Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard members as they await the arrival of U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, Friday, May 20, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2022
Sputnik Explains
Title 42: How US Immigration Crisis Nearly Shut Down the Government and Left the Pentagon Penniless
22 December 2022, 18:28 GMT
The Biden administration, Mayorkas said, distributed an additional $330 million to border communities and non-profit organizations working to address the border crisis.
US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz noted during the press conference that the 1,500 active-duty troops being deployed to the US-Mexico border in the coming days will be based in El Paso, Texas.
An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала