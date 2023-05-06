https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/over-170-enemy-targets-hit-in-krasny-liman-direction---russian-defense-ministry-1110135497.html

Over 170 Enemy Targets Hit in Krasny Liman Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian forces have inflicted fire damage on more than 170 enemy targets in the past 24 hours, including over 150 locations with accumulations of manpower and firepower of Ukrainian troops, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on more than 170 targets within one day, including with the use of over 150 artillery units in areas where enemy manpower and firepower were concentrated," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that about 20 artillery positions and more than 10 mortar crews of nationalists were discovered and suppressed. In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)-type rockets in the areas close to Kreminna and Severodonetsk.

