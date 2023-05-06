https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/russia-drops-out-of-top-100-countries-with-highest-inflation-rate-1110145916.html

Russia Drops Out of Top-100 Countries With Highest Inflation Rate

Russia Drops Out of Top-100 Countries With Highest Inflation Rate

Russia has ranked 102nd in terms of global price surge with its annual inflation estimated at 3.5% in March, while lower inflation levels in Europe were recorded only in Spain (3.3%), Liechtenstein (2.9%) and Switzerland (2.9%), data from the statistical services analyzed by Sputnik showed on Saturday.

2023-05-06T13:30+0000

2023-05-06T13:30+0000

2023-05-06T13:30+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

russia

international monetary fund

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105411/51/1054115114_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb60fccca4ec478c61093deae95eda0b.jpg

The data showed that the highest inflation levels as of March were recorded in Lebanon (264%) and Argentina (104.3%), Zimbabwe (87.6%), Suriname (59.4%) and Turkey (50.5%). In addition, the rising inflation figures were observed in Sri Lanka (49.2%), Ghana (45%), Sierra Leone (41.5%) and Laos (41%), according to the statistics. Moreover, Pakistan entered the top 10 countries in terms of annual inflation for the first time in several years with inflation of 35.4%. High inflation rates as of March were also recorded in such European nations as Hungary (25.2%), Moldova (22%), and Ukraine (21.3%), while the lowest inflation level (0.7%) was globally recorded in China, the data showed. The analysis was conducted based on the data from statistical services of 193 UN member states. The final sample includes 142 countries, which issued inflation data for March as of early May. In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that global headline inflation was projected to decline from 8.7% in 2022 to 7% in 2023, with the world not expected to hit target inflation levels until 2025. The projected disinflation reflects declining fuel and non-fuel commodity prices, as well as the cooling impacts of monetary tightening on economic activity, the IMF added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/european-central-bank-warns-its-interest-rates-close-to-maximum-increase-amid-high-inflation-1109776663.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

highest inflation rate, inflation levels in europe