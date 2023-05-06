https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/seven-un-peacekeepers-injured-as-convoy-hit-by-bomb-in-central-mali---minusma-1110151489.html
Seven UN Peacekeepers Injured as Convoy Hit by Bomb in Central Mali - MINUSMA
Seven UN Peacekeepers Injured as Convoy Hit by Bomb in Central Mali - MINUSMA
Seven UN peacekeepers were injured in an explosion when their convoy was hit by a bomb in central Mali, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali said on Saturday.
So far, six incidents involving improvised explosive devices have been recorded in central Mali in 2023, according to the UN mission.MINUSMA was established through an April 25, 2013 UN Security Council resolution. The mission is responsible for the protection of the civilian population, the observance of human rights and the creation of conditions for the provision of humanitarian assistance.
Seven UN Peacekeepers Injured as Convoy Hit by Bomb in Central Mali - MINUSMA
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven UN peacekeepers were injured in an explosion when their convoy was hit by a bomb in central Mali, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on Saturday.
"Today, 6 May, an IED [improvised explosive device] explosion on a MINUSMA Force convoy, at 34 km [21.1 miles] North Douentza city wounded 7 peacekeepers," the mission tweeted, adding that the victims are receiving appropriate medical care.
So far, six incidents involving improvised explosive devices have been recorded in central Mali in 2023, according to the UN mission.
MINUSMA was established through an April 25, 2013 UN Security Council resolution. The mission is responsible for the protection of the civilian population, the observance of human rights and the creation of conditions for the provision of humanitarian assistance.