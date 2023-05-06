https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/shooting-at-shopping-mall-in-texas---police-1110155727.html

Shooting at Shopping Mall in Texas - Police

Shooting at Shopping Mall in Texas - Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A shooting has occurred at a shopping center in Allen, Texas, local police inform, with multiple casualties suspected. 06.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-06T23:42+0000

2023-05-06T23:42+0000

2023-05-06T23:42+0000

americas

texas

shooting

mass shooting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/06/1110155570_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9a97ac29015a85ff951ded84332a4cf9.jpg

A spokesperson of the Collin County Sheriff's Office told Fox News that there were "some" victims at the mall, their condition is unknown.CBS News said citing Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner that the gunman has been confirmed dead, after he engaged responding law enforcement officers. The New York Post reported that multiple people, including children, were suspected to have been hurt or killed in the shooting.The Congressman representing the area, Keith Self (R-TX) said that there were "multiple casualties" as the scene.On Friday, there was a shooting in Mississippi that killed one and injured six.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/mississippi-shooting-results-in-one-dead-six-injured---reports-1110155432.html

americas

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

texas, shooting, mass shooting