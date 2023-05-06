International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/two-ukraines-ballistic-missiles-shot-down-over-crimea---crimean-authorities-1110148134.html
Two Ukrainian Ballistic Missiles Shot Down Over Crimea - Crimean Authorities
Two Ukrainian Ballistic Missiles Shot Down Over Crimea - Crimean Authorities
Russia's air defense systems on Saturday shot down two ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine's Grom-2 operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) over Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, said on Saturday.
2023-05-06T14:53+0000
2023-05-06T14:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
crimea
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103475/02/1034750253_0:177:3013:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_4b5f34262128b70b5ff6ba136cd429ea.jpg
"Updated information. Two Grom-2 OTRK ballistic missiles were shot down over Crimea," Kryuchkov said on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Aksyonov said that one missile of that kind had been shot down over Crimea by the Russian air defense systems."A ballistic missile launched by Ukraine's Hrim-2 OTRK was shot down over the Republic of Crimea by the air defense," Aksyonov said on Telegram. The incident did not cause any damage or victims, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20161116/grom-missile-system-threats-analysis-1047501684.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103475/02/1034750253_140:0:2871:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11e9f1d8e9f6bd1d4adffd2294b20825.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, crimea, grom-2 ballistic missile
russia, ukraine, crimea, grom-2 ballistic missile

Two Ukrainian Ballistic Missiles Shot Down Over Crimea - Crimean Authorities

14:53 GMT 06.05.2023 (Updated: 14:57 GMT 06.05.2023)
© Sputnik / Sergei Malgavko / Go to the mediabankA view on Yalta from Mount Ai-Petri in Crimea.
A view on Yalta from Mount Ai-Petri in Crimea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Malgavko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Russia's air defense systems on Saturday shot down two ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine's Grom-2 operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) over Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, said on Saturday.
"Updated information. Two Grom-2 OTRK ballistic missiles were shot down over Crimea," Kryuchkov said on Telegram.
Artist rendering of the components of the Grom-2 short-range ballistic missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2016
Ukrainian Media Claim New Grom-2 Short Range Missile System 'Can Strike Moscow'
16 November 2016, 12:58 GMT
Earlier in the day, Aksyonov said that one missile of that kind had been shot down over Crimea by the Russian air defense systems.
"A ballistic missile launched by Ukraine's Hrim-2 OTRK was shot down over the Republic of Crimea by the air defense," Aksyonov said on Telegram.
The incident did not cause any damage or victims, he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала