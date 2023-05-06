https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/two-ukraines-ballistic-missiles-shot-down-over-crimea---crimean-authorities-1110148134.html

Two Ukrainian Ballistic Missiles Shot Down Over Crimea - Crimean Authorities

Russia's air defense systems on Saturday shot down two ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine's Grom-2 operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) over Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, said on Saturday.

"Updated information. Two Grom-2 OTRK ballistic missiles were shot down over Crimea," Kryuchkov said on Telegram.Earlier in the day, Aksyonov said that one missile of that kind had been shot down over Crimea by the Russian air defense systems."A ballistic missile launched by Ukraine's Hrim-2 OTRK was shot down over the Republic of Crimea by the air defense," Aksyonov said on Telegram. The incident did not cause any damage or victims, he added.

