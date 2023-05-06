International
UAE Granted Dialogue Partner Status in SCO - State Media
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially received a dialogue partner status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Emirates state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The UAE was granted the status on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, which took place in India's Goa from May 4-5, the report said. UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commended a role the organization had played in upholding stability and prosperity in Eurasia and beyond in recent decades, WAM reported.
15:18 GMT 06.05.2023
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially received a dialogue partner status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Emirates state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The UAE was granted the status on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, which took place in India's Goa from May 4-5, the report said.
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commended a role the organization had played in upholding stability and prosperity in Eurasia and beyond in recent decades, WAM reported.
