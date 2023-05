https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/ukraine-loses-over-185-troops-mercenaries-in-donetsk-direction-in-24-hours-1110143900.html

Ukraine Loses Over 185 Troops, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours

The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 185 soldiers and mercenaries, as well as 12 units of military equipment in the Donetsk direction in the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2023-05-06T12:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

"In the last 24 hours, over 185 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, four cars, two D-20 howitzers and one D-30 howitzer were eliminated in this [Donetsk] direction," the ministry said.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

ukraine

russia

2023

