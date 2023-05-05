https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/ukraines-counteroffensive-may-start-in-coming-hours-or-days---zaporozhye-governor-1110128589.html

Ukraine's Counteroffensive May Start in Coming Hours or Days - Zaporozhye Governor

Acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, warned on Friday that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops in the region would be launched in the coming days or hours.

The Ukrainian military is evicting the frontline zone, including the city of Stepnogorsk, Balitsky noted, adding that the preparations for repelling the offensive continue. The authorities of the Zaporozhye region also decided to temporarily resettle residents living in a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) zone from the combat line to the south of the region, the governor said. On the same day, the region's deputy prime minister for economics Andrey Kozenko told reporters that up to 70,000 people will be resettled from the frontline areas. Education in the front-line regions has also been suspended, Kozenko noted. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30.Later in April, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had planned to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.

