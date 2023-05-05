https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/ukraines-counteroffensive-may-start-in-coming-hours-or-days---zaporozhye-governor-1110128589.html
Ukraine's Counteroffensive May Start in Coming Hours or Days - Zaporozhye Governor
Ukraine's Counteroffensive May Start in Coming Hours or Days - Zaporozhye Governor
Acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, warned on Friday that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops in the region would be launched in the coming days or hours.
2023-05-05T18:54+0000
2023-05-05T18:54+0000
2023-05-05T18:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106230584_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f89089fa60fbf881f12e991e76e77af.jpg
The Ukrainian military is evicting the frontline zone, including the city of Stepnogorsk, Balitsky noted, adding that the preparations for repelling the offensive continue. The authorities of the Zaporozhye region also decided to temporarily resettle residents living in a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) zone from the combat line to the south of the region, the governor said. On the same day, the region's deputy prime minister for economics Andrey Kozenko told reporters that up to 70,000 people will be resettled from the frontline areas. Education in the front-line regions has also been suspended, Kozenko noted. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30.Later in April, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had planned to launch its counteroffensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/nato-could-send-troops-to-western-ukraine-if-kievs-spring-offensive-fails---heres-why-1109858694.html
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106230584_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9580ecb8c88318305668f588fc5d212.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine crisis, ukraine war, ukraine conflict, ukrainian war, ukraine counteroffensive, why ukeaine won't attack, zaporozhye
ukraine crisis, ukraine war, ukraine conflict, ukrainian war, ukraine counteroffensive, why ukeaine won't attack, zaporozhye
Ukraine's Counteroffensive May Start in Coming Hours or Days - Zaporozhye Governor
SIMFEROPOL, Russia (Sputnik) - Acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, warned on Friday that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops in the region would be launched in the coming days or hours.
"We understand that a counteroffensive will happen in the near future. It can happen in days, perhaps even hours … According to information from our people in Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, and other cities where they are fighting against the [Ukrainian] regime, as well as information from the line of contact - the enemy is gathering forces," Balitsky told the Solovyov Live show.
The Ukrainian military
is evicting the frontline zone, including the city of Stepnogorsk, Balitsky noted, adding that the preparations for repelling the offensive
continue.
The authorities of the Zaporozhye region also decided to temporarily resettle residents living in a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) zone from the combat line to the south of the region, the governor said.
On the same day, the region's deputy prime minister for economics Andrey Kozenko told reporters that up to 70,000 people will be resettled from the frontline areas.
"A total of up to 70,000 people are expected to be relocated. There are priority categories — these are children, families with children … they are moving to the city of Berdyansk," Kozenko said, adding that the relocation of people to safe areas is voluntary.
Education in the front-line regions has also been suspended, Kozenko noted.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30.
Later in April, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had planned to launch its counteroffensive
in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.