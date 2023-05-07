https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/former-veep-pence-supports-scotus-justice-thomas-amid-scandal-1110156043.html

Former Veep Pence Supports SCOTUS Justice Thomas Amid Scandal

Former Vice President Mike Pence has publicly voiced his unwavering support for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who currently finds himself under scrutiny due to his close ties with GOP megadonor Harlan Crow.

Pence took to his social media account to express his solidarity with Thomas, condemning what he perceives as relentless attacks on the justice's character. He highlighted that Thomas has faced criticism from the left since his nomination to the Supreme Court back in 1991, including during the contentious hearings led by then-Senator Joe Biden, who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee at the time.The confirmation hearings for Thomas were marked by the explosive allegations of sexual harassment made by Anita Hill, who had worked alongside him at the Department of Education and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. These allegations ignited a national conversation on sexual harassment and brought Thomas's nomination into the spotlight. Despite the controversy surrounding his confirmation process, Thomas ultimately secured his place on the Supreme Court.The recent focus on Thomas centers on his relationship with Harlan Crow, a prominent GOP donor who was thrust into the spotlight due to a series of reports released by ProPublica that shed light on luxurious trips taken by Thomas, which were allegedly funded by Crow. The justice reportedly failed to disclose these trips, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest. Other US media also claimed that conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo directed Kellyanne Conway, who was then a GOP pollster, to provide Thomas's wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, with a sum of $25,000 in 2012. Notably, Leo emphasized that Ginni's name should be omitted from the transaction records, according to reports.Despite the controversy and allegations, Mike Pence firmly stood behind Justice Thomas, praising him as a man of integrity and a "principled jurist." He commended Thomas's commitment to upholding the ideals enshrined in the US Constitution throughout his life. Pence encouraged fellow Americans to join him in defending Thomas and expressed gratitude for having the justice serve on the highest court in the land.As the discussions continue, it remains to be seen how these developments may impact Justice Thomas's reputation and public perception of the Supreme Court as an institution.

