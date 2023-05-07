https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/moscow-welcomes-syrias-return-to-las---foreign-ministry-1110187168.html

Moscow Welcomes Syria’s Return to LAS - Foreign Ministry

Moscow Welcomes Syria’s Return to LAS - Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes Syria resuming participation in the League of Arab States, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

On Sunday, LAS foreign ministers announced that Syria was returning to the organization. She added that the resumption of Syria's participation in the work of the Arab League, of which it is one of the founding states, will help improve the atmosphere in the Middle East region. Zakharova expressed hope that LAS will support Syria in its post-conflict reconstruction, which is complicated by the illegitimate unilateral sanctions against Damascus. The Russian embassy in Cairo, Egypt said in a statement that it welcomed the decision of the Arab League to restore Syria’s full membership in the organization. The embassy expressed confidence that the return of Damascus will make a significant contribution to overcoming the challenges facing the region and will further enhance the role of the Arab League in international affairs. The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.

