https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/syria-resumes-participation-in-arab-league-starting-from-sunday-1110173971.html

Syria Resumes Participation in Arab League Starting From Sunday

Syria Resumes Participation in Arab League Starting From Sunday

Syria resumes its participation in the work of Arab League starting from May 7, the foreign ministers of the organization said in a statement on Sunday.

2023-05-07T13:08+0000

2023-05-07T13:08+0000

2023-05-07T13:08+0000

world

arab league

damascus

syria

bashar assad

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103551/41/1035514179_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_e38c0b806e4acf05805f634ad9003263.jpg

"An agreement was reached that the delegations of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic shall take part in the sessions of the Council of the Arab League, as well as all its institutions starting from May 7, 2023," the statement said. The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/arab-foreign-ministers-to-hold-emergency-meeting-over-syrias-return-to-arab-league-1110159895.html

damascus

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arab league, syria resumes its participation