Syria Resumes Participation in Arab League Starting From Sunday
Syria Resumes Participation in Arab League Starting From Sunday
13:08 GMT 07.05.2023
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Syria resumes its participation in the work of Arab League starting from May 7, the foreign ministers of the organization said in a statement on Sunday.
"An agreement was reached that the delegations of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic shall take part in the sessions of the Council of the Arab League, as well as all its institutions starting from May 7, 2023," the statement said.
The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.
