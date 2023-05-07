https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/syria-resumes-participation-in-arab-league-starting-from-sunday-1110173971.html
Syria Resumes Participation in Arab League Starting From Sunday
Syria Resumes Participation in Arab League Starting From Sunday
Syria resumes its participation in the work of Arab League starting from May 7, the foreign ministers of the organization said in a statement on Sunday.
2023-05-07T13:08+0000
2023-05-07T13:08+0000
2023-05-07T13:08+0000
world
arab league
damascus
syria
bashar assad
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103551/41/1035514179_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_e38c0b806e4acf05805f634ad9003263.jpg
"An agreement was reached that the delegations of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic shall take part in the sessions of the Council of the Arab League, as well as all its institutions starting from May 7, 2023," the statement said. The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/arab-foreign-ministers-to-hold-emergency-meeting-over-syrias-return-to-arab-league-1110159895.html
damascus
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103551/41/1035514179_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_d4006c342bc0795e96046ef7f7276bff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
arab league, syria resumes its participation
arab league, syria resumes its participation
Syria Resumes Participation in Arab League Starting From Sunday
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Syria resumes its participation in the work of Arab League starting from May 7, the foreign ministers of the organization said in a statement on Sunday.
"An agreement was reached that the delegations of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic shall take part in the sessions of the Council of the Arab League
, as well as all its institutions starting from May 7, 2023," the statement said.
The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.