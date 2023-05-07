https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-arms-depot---defense-ministry-1110157829.html
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Arms Depot - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Arms Depot - Defense Ministry
Russian artillery units have destroyed a Ukrainian weapons warehouse, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
2023-05-07T04:15+0000
2023-05-07T04:15+0000
2023-05-07T04:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
artillery
russia
ukraine
defense ministry
warehouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101035591_0:0:3035:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_a12717b9ab4e72026d09e5b9be07ff2b.jpg
"Mortar crews, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, a satellite communications system and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station were destroyed. In addition, a warehouse for storing weapons and repair kits intended for rocket-artillery, armored and mobile equipment of the 124th brigade of the territorial defense of the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed," the spokesperson said. He added that Russian forces have also disabled three Ukrainian drones near the villages of Krinki, Obrivka and Vinogradovo in the Kherson region, by means of electronic warfare.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/video-combat-work-of-russias-akatsiya-self-propelled-artillery-system-1110075090.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101035591_164:0:2893:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_db5c778c4225af0c82fabe8dd6ad6724.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian forces, ukrainian weapons warehouse
russian forces, ukrainian weapons warehouse
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Arms Depot - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian artillery units have destroyed a Ukrainian weapons warehouse, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Mortar crews, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, a satellite communications system and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station were destroyed. In addition, a warehouse for storing weapons and repair kits intended for rocket-artillery, armored and mobile equipment of the 124th brigade of the territorial defense of the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed," the spokesperson said.
He added that Russian forces
have also disabled three Ukrainian drones near the villages of Krinki, Obrivka and Vinogradovo in the Kherson region, by means of electronic warfare.