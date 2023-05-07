International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-arms-depot---defense-ministry-1110157829.html
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Arms Depot - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Arms Depot - Defense Ministry
Russian artillery units have destroyed a Ukrainian weapons warehouse, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
2023-05-07T04:15+0000
2023-05-07T04:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
artillery
russia
ukraine
defense ministry
warehouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101035591_0:0:3035:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_a12717b9ab4e72026d09e5b9be07ff2b.jpg
"Mortar crews, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, a satellite communications system and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station were destroyed. In addition, a warehouse for storing weapons and repair kits intended for rocket-artillery, armored and mobile equipment of the 124th brigade of the territorial defense of the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed," the spokesperson said. He added that Russian forces have also disabled three Ukrainian drones near the villages of Krinki, Obrivka and Vinogradovo in the Kherson region, by means of electronic warfare.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/video-combat-work-of-russias-akatsiya-self-propelled-artillery-system-1110075090.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101035591_164:0:2893:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_db5c778c4225af0c82fabe8dd6ad6724.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, ukrainian weapons warehouse
russian forces, ukrainian weapons warehouse

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Arms Depot - Defense Ministry

04:15 GMT 07.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian serviceman is seen in the southern sector in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location
Russian serviceman is seen in the southern sector in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian artillery units have destroyed a Ukrainian weapons warehouse, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Mortar crews, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, a satellite communications system and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station were destroyed. In addition, a warehouse for storing weapons and repair kits intended for rocket-artillery, armored and mobile equipment of the 124th brigade of the territorial defense of the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed," the spokesperson said.
Russian 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer firing at Ukrainian forces. December 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Video: Combat Work of Russia's Akatsiya Self-Propelled Artillery System
4 May, 10:13 GMT
He added that Russian forces have also disabled three Ukrainian drones near the villages of Krinki, Obrivka and Vinogradovo in the Kherson region, by means of electronic warfare.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала