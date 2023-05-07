https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/russian-forces-destroy-ukrainian-arms-depot---defense-ministry-1110157829.html

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Arms Depot - Defense Ministry

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Arms Depot - Defense Ministry

Russian artillery units have destroyed a Ukrainian weapons warehouse, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

2023-05-07T04:15+0000

2023-05-07T04:15+0000

2023-05-07T04:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

artillery

russia

ukraine

defense ministry

warehouse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101035591_0:0:3035:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_a12717b9ab4e72026d09e5b9be07ff2b.jpg

"Mortar crews, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount, a satellite communications system and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station were destroyed. In addition, a warehouse for storing weapons and repair kits intended for rocket-artillery, armored and mobile equipment of the 124th brigade of the territorial defense of the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed," the spokesperson said. He added that Russian forces have also disabled three Ukrainian drones near the villages of Krinki, Obrivka and Vinogradovo in the Kherson region, by means of electronic warfare.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/video-combat-work-of-russias-akatsiya-self-propelled-artillery-system-1110075090.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, ukrainian weapons warehouse