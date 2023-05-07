https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/security-services-thwart-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-airfield-in-russias-ivanovo-region-1110166311.html

Security Services Thwart Ukrainian Drone Attack on Airfield in Russia's Ivanovo Region

Security Services Thwart Ukrainian Drone Attack on Airfield in Russia's Ivanovo Region

Russia has faced a succession of Ukrainian drone attacks over the past year, with unmanned aerial vehicles targeting everything from nuclear power plants and a... 07.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-07T09:51+0000

2023-05-07T09:51+0000

2023-05-07T10:02+0000

drones

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105458/48/1054584836_0:135:1337:887_1920x0_80_0_0_f422dfda42f67f5d33ffae4d879ad9ee.jpg

Russia's Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs jointly thwarted an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on an airfield in Ivanovo Region, authorities have announced."[The services] thwarted an attempt to carry out a sabotage and terrorist act planned by Ukrainian military intelligence at the Severny military airfield in Ivanovo Region using drones stuffed with explosives," the Federal Security Service (Russian acronym FSB) said in a press statement Sunday.According to the FSB, the drones attempted to target Russia's fleet of Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drones