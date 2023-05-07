https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/security-services-thwart-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-airfield-in-russias-ivanovo-region-1110166311.html
Security Services Thwart Ukrainian Drone Attack on Airfield in Russia's Ivanovo Region
09:51 GMT 07.05.2023 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 07.05.2023)
Being updated
Russia has faced a succession of Ukrainian drone attacks over the past year, with unmanned aerial vehicles targeting everything from nuclear power plants and a base hosting Russia's strategic aviation to the Kremlin. Moscow suspects Kiev's Western patrons of direct involvement in the planning and carrying out of some of these attacks.
Russia's Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs jointly thwarted an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on an airfield in Ivanovo Region, authorities have announced.
"[The services] thwarted an attempt to carry out a sabotage and terrorist act planned by Ukrainian military intelligence at the Severny military airfield in Ivanovo Region using drones stuffed with explosives," the Federal Security Service (Russian acronym FSB) said in a press statement Sunday.
According to the FSB, the drones attempted to target Russia's fleet of Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.