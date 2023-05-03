https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/russia-foils-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-kremlin-1110053978.html
Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack on Putin's Kremlin Residence
Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack on Putin's Kremlin Residence
Last night, the regime in Kiev made an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life by carrying out a UAV strike against the Kremlin, its press service... 03.05.2023, Sputnik International
2023-05-03T11:40+0000
2023-05-03T11:40+0000
2023-05-03T12:36+0000
russia
russia
moscow
kremlin
drone attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg
Two UAVs were launched at the Kremlin but were disabled and downed by Russian security services with the help of "electronic warfare systems" without inflicting any damage or injury, according to a statement issued by Moscow.The Russian president's press service has confirmed that Putin himself was not present at the Kremlin during the time of this attack.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also announced that the annual Victory Day parade held on May 9 at the Red Square in Moscow is going to proceed as planned this year.The following footage allegedly shows the aftermath of the UAV attack on the Kremlin.Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Wednesday that a ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city has been introduced today, with the only exception being UAVs "used by decisions of state authorities."The mayor noted that the decision was made to prevent unauthorized use of UAVs, but did not make any reference to the attack on Kremlin last night.
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_262:0:2991:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2c5ae46b6d97f831748e42c39faf357a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, moscow, kremlin, drone attack
russia, moscow, kremlin, drone attack
Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack on Putin's Kremlin Residence
11:40 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 03.05.2023)
Last night, the regime in Kiev made an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life by carrying out a UAV strike against the Kremlin, its press service said.
Two UAVs were launched at the Kremlin but were disabled and downed by Russian security services with the help of "electronic warfare systems" without inflicting any damage or injury, according to a statement issued by Moscow.
"As a result of the [drones] fall and the scattering of [their] fragments at the territory of the Kremlin, there were no casualties or material damage," the statement said.
The Russian president's press service has confirmed that Putin himself was not present at the Kremlin during the time of this attack.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also announced that the annual Victory Day parade held on May 9 at the Red Square in Moscow is going to proceed as planned this year.
The following footage allegedly shows the aftermath of the UAV attack on the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Wednesday that a ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city has been introduced today, with the only exception being UAVs "used by decisions of state authorities."
The mayor noted that the decision was made to prevent unauthorized use of UAVs, but did not make any reference to the attack on Kremlin last night.