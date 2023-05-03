International
Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack on Putin's Kremlin Residence
Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack on Putin's Kremlin Residence
Last night, the regime in Kiev made an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life by carrying out a UAV strike against the Kremlin, its press service...
Two UAVs were launched at the Kremlin but were disabled and downed by Russian security services with the help of "electronic warfare systems" without inflicting any damage or injury, according to a statement issued by Moscow.The Russian president's press service has confirmed that Putin himself was not present at the Kremlin during the time of this attack.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also announced that the annual Victory Day parade held on May 9 at the Red Square in Moscow is going to proceed as planned this year.The following footage allegedly shows the aftermath of the UAV attack on the Kremlin.Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Wednesday that a ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city has been introduced today, with the only exception being UAVs "used by decisions of state authorities."The mayor noted that the decision was made to prevent unauthorized use of UAVs, but did not make any reference to the attack on Kremlin last night.
Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack on Putin's Kremlin Residence

11:40 GMT 03.05.2023
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia
A general view shows the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on a sunny autumn day, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
International
India
Africa
Last night, the regime in Kiev made an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life by carrying out a UAV strike against the Kremlin, its press service said.
Two UAVs were launched at the Kremlin but were disabled and downed by Russian security services with the help of "electronic warfare systems" without inflicting any damage or injury, according to a statement issued by Moscow.
"As a result of the [drones] fall and the scattering of [their] fragments at the territory of the Kremlin, there were no casualties or material damage," the statement said.
The Russian president's press service has confirmed that Putin himself was not present at the Kremlin during the time of this attack.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also announced that the annual Victory Day parade held on May 9 at the Red Square in Moscow is going to proceed as planned this year.
The following footage allegedly shows the aftermath of the UAV attack on the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Wednesday that a ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city has been introduced today, with the only exception being UAVs "used by decisions of state authorities."
The mayor noted that the decision was made to prevent unauthorized use of UAVs, but did not make any reference to the attack on Kremlin last night.
