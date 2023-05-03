https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/russia-foils-ukrainian-drone-attack-on-kremlin-1110053978.html

Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack on Putin's Kremlin Residence

Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack on Putin's Kremlin Residence

Last night, the regime in Kiev made an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life by carrying out a UAV strike against the Kremlin, its press service... 03.05.2023, Sputnik International

2023-05-03T11:40+0000

2023-05-03T11:40+0000

2023-05-03T12:36+0000

russia

russia

moscow

kremlin

drone attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0e/1093023594_117:390:3063:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c36ee9f57aa41ed93322830b7e7790d6.jpg

Two UAVs were launched at the Kremlin but were disabled and downed by Russian security services with the help of "electronic warfare systems" without inflicting any damage or injury, according to a statement issued by Moscow.The Russian president's press service has confirmed that Putin himself was not present at the Kremlin during the time of this attack.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also announced that the annual Victory Day parade held on May 9 at the Red Square in Moscow is going to proceed as planned this year.The following footage allegedly shows the aftermath of the UAV attack on the Kremlin.Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Wednesday that a ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city has been introduced today, with the only exception being UAVs "used by decisions of state authorities."The mayor noted that the decision was made to prevent unauthorized use of UAVs, but did not make any reference to the attack on Kremlin last night.

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, moscow, kremlin, drone attack