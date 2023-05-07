https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/seven-people-reportedly-dead-up-to-6-injured-after-car-runs-into-pedestrians-in-texas-1110183656.html

Seven People Reportedly Dead, Up to 6 Injured After Car Runs Into Pedestrians in Texas

A car ran into pedestrians on Sunday morning in the city of Brownsville in the US state of Texas, leaving seven people dead and up to six others injured, an American broadcaster reported, citing police.

The incident reportedly occurred at 8:30 a.m. (13:30 GMT) on Sunday and resulted in seven fatalities. Up to six people are receiving treatment for serious and minor injuries, the broadcaster said, citing the Brownsville police department. Police have taken a male suspect into custody, the broadcaster said. The alleged driver is being treated at a hospital under round-the-clock supervision and is being tested for drugs and alcohol, the report said.

