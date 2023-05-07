International
Arab Foreign Ministers to Hold Emergency Meeting Over Syria's Return to Arab League
Foreign ministers of the League of Arab States (LAS) will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday in Egypt's capital Cairo to discuss the situation in Syria, the country's potential return to the LAS and the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
The meeting has been confirmed by Gamal Rushdy, a spokesman for the LAS. The move follows recent decision by some Arab countries, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, to resume diplomatic relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Syria's membership in the LAS was suspended in 2011 after the start of the armed conflict in the country. In mid-April, foreign ministries of several Arab nations urged the LAS to resume Syria's membership, while also stating the need to end the humanitarian crisis in Syria and asking Arab countries' leadership for help in resolving the situation in the country.
05:33 GMT 07.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign ministers of the League of Arab States (LAS) will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday in Egypt's capital Cairo to discuss the situation in Syria, the country's potential return to the LAS and the ongoing conflict in Sudan.
The meeting has been confirmed by Gamal Rushdy, a spokesman for the LAS. The move follows recent decision by some Arab countries, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, to resume diplomatic relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Syria's membership in the LAS was suspended in 2011 after the start of the armed conflict in the country.
A general view shot taken on June 30, 2015, shows a neighbourhood in the Syrian capital Damascus - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
World
League of Arab States May Decide on Syria's Return to Organization on May 7
Yesterday, 15:28 GMT
In mid-April, foreign ministries of several Arab nations urged the LAS to resume Syria's membership, while also stating the need to end the humanitarian crisis in Syria and asking Arab countries' leadership for help in resolving the situation in the country.
