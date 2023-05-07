https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/us-running-out-of-ability-to-use-extraordinary-measures-to-avoid-default---treasury-1110175788.html

US Running Out of Ability to Use Extraordinary Measures to Avoid Default - Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that her department was running out of the ability to take extraordinary measures to avoid default, with the United States expected to hit the debt ceiling on June 1.

"We've been using extraordinary measures for several months now and our ability to do that is running out," Yellen told ABC News, when asked whether her office still had some extraordinary steps in stock. Earlier in May, the US Department of the Treasury said the US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the so-called congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then. In late April, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts in federal spending and other measures to reduce the deficit. However, Senate Democrats and US President Joe Biden rejected the proposal, saying it had no chance of becoming law. Inversely, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not pass the lower chamber. Biden is scheduled to meet with McCarthy and other congressional leaders next week to negotiate the raising of the US debt limit.

