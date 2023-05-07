International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/us-running-out-of-ability-to-use-extraordinary-measures-to-avoid-default---treasury-1110175788.html
US Running Out of Ability to Use Extraordinary Measures to Avoid Default - Treasury
US Running Out of Ability to Use Extraordinary Measures to Avoid Default - Treasury
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that her department was running out of the ability to take extraordinary measures to avoid default, with the United States expected to hit the debt ceiling on June 1.
2023-05-07T14:31+0000
2023-05-07T14:31+0000
economy
us
janet yellen
us treasury
us debt ceiling crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110175631_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a2c07e08fa5c56faad51d794769acaa.jpg
"We've been using extraordinary measures for several months now and our ability to do that is running out," Yellen told ABC News, when asked whether her office still had some extraordinary steps in stock. Earlier in May, the US Department of the Treasury said the US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the so-called congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then. In late April, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts in federal spending and other measures to reduce the deficit. However, Senate Democrats and US President Joe Biden rejected the proposal, saying it had no chance of becoming law. Inversely, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not pass the lower chamber. Biden is scheduled to meet with McCarthy and other congressional leaders next week to negotiate the raising of the US debt limit.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110175631_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c98aea97358569b7db7ea47ff93e938d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us treasury, janet yellen, us debt ceiling, us debt ceiling cirisis
us, us treasury, janet yellen, us debt ceiling, us debt ceiling cirisis

US Running Out of Ability to Use Extraordinary Measures to Avoid Default - Treasury

14:31 GMT 07.05.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that her department was running out of the ability to take extraordinary measures to avoid default, with the United States expected to hit the debt ceiling on June 1.
"We've been using extraordinary measures for several months now and our ability to do that is running out," Yellen told ABC News, when asked whether her office still had some extraordinary steps in stock.
Earlier in May, the US Department of the Treasury said the US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the so-called congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then.
In late April, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts in federal spending and other measures to reduce the deficit. However, Senate Democrats and US President Joe Biden rejected the proposal, saying it had no chance of becoming law. Inversely, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not pass the lower chamber.
Biden is scheduled to meet with McCarthy and other congressional leaders next week to negotiate the raising of the US debt limit.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала