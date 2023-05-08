Biden Aides Claim US President Eats 'Like a Child,' Prefers Carbs Over Greens

International
US President Joe Biden's current and former aides say that he has a habit of eating "like a child" and chooses peanut butter, pizza and cookies over healthy food as he prepares to run for a second term in office, US media reported on Monday.
The 80-year-old US president also enjoys peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, spaghetti with butter and red sauce as well as ice cream, and often drinks orange Gatorade.First Lady Jill Biden has been trying to change Biden's diet and make him eat more fish and vegetables whether he likes it or not, the report said.Biden's sister, Val, said he is not a fan of salmon and complained during a dinner in 2021 that his wife is making him eat "healthy stuff all the time," the report added.
The 80-year-old US president also enjoys peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, spaghetti with butter and red sauce as well as ice cream, and often drinks orange Gatorade.
First Lady Jill Biden has been trying to change Biden’s diet and make him eat more fish and vegetables whether he likes it or not, the report said.
Biden’s sister, Val, said he is not a fan of salmon and complained during a dinner in 2021 that his wife is making him eat "healthy stuff all the time," the report added.
