There is 'More to Already Impeach Biden' Than 'Anything Dems Had' on Trump

Amid the new bribery claims there is already more to impeach Joe Biden than anything the democrats had on Donald Trump, Steve Gill said.

There is more to "already impeach President Biden" than anything the Democrats had in terms of real evidence and facts regarding Donald Trump, Steve Gill, attorney and CEO of Gill Media, told Sputnik.The "get Trump" impeachments were "both partisan hack impeachments," the attorney and CEO of Gill Media said, adding:US intelligence and the Department of Justice (DoJ) have quite a long track record of “correcting the record” after what they have slammed as unfounded “disinformation” pertaining to the Biden family has been exposed as “absolutely legitimate,” Gill said.Gill was referencing the vehement response from the White House to new accusations of bribery linked to President Joe Biden that made the headlines after being revealed by the House GOP. WH spokesman Ian Sams tweeted that Republicans in Congress had been “lobbing unfounded, unproven, politically-motivated attacks against the President and his family.”Since seizing a majority in the House of Representatives in the wake of the 2022 November midterms, Republican lawmakers have intensified their investigations into the Biden family. In a recent development, Senator Chuck Grassley and Representative James Comer released a statement referencing information provided by a whistleblower that "raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national."Grassley and Comer said they had issued a subpoena to the FBI seeking an unclassified record that "allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions." The document they seek, as per the subpoena addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray, is an “FD-1023” form "created or modified in June 2020,” during the 2020 presidential election - containing the word "Biden," as well as any “related documents and attachments.” The designation of the form in question typically refers to a report about “an informant” speaking to the FBI about “alleged crimes.”There has been no official comment on the issue from the Department of Justice beyond acknowledging that the subpoena has been received. A May 10 deadline has been set for the FBI to comply with the subpoena.Weighing in on the new "Biden bribery" claims, Steve Gill said:It is increasingly clear, according to Gill, that all these US agencies who have been “coordinating with the Biden campaign team” are basically “committing perjury.” He added that, “we'll see more about that when the former CIA Director [John] Brennan, is forced to testify under oath before Congress to try to clarify his previous lies under oath.”To bring forth any justice from the US judicial system, where every agency has been turning a blind eye to credible claims regarding the Biden family, “we have to rip it out by the roots,” Gill said, adding:That only serves to underscore the importance of the effort by the Republicans to investigate the "weaponization of our of our Justice Department, our intelligence agencies, the FBI," Steve Gill said.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik radio show Final Countdown.

