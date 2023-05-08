https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/canada-expels-chinese-diplomat-over-allegations-of-foreign-interference-1110203153.html

Canada Expels Chinese Diplomat Over Allegations of 'Foreign Interference'

Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei was declared persona non grata by Canadian Foreign Ministry over allegations of "foreign interference."

Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei was declared persona non grata by the Canadian Foreign Ministry on Monday following allegations of "foreign interference."The announcement was issued by Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, who noted in a release that the decision had been made "after careful consideration of all factors at play.""Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei," reads the release. "I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior, they will be sent home.""We remain firm in our resolve that defending our democracy is of the utmost importance," the notice concluded.The Monday development came days after reports initially detailed that Chinese ambassador Cong Peiwu had been summoned by the Canadian foreign minister over alleged attempts by Chinese officials to interfere in Canada's domestic matters.It was reported at the time that conservative Canadian lawmaker Michael Chong - including his family in Hong Kong - had been targeted as part of a harassment effort after he'd been critical of the Chinese government.Zhao specifically came under the spotlight last week after a report by Canadian media cited intelligence assessments from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and claimed the official had been tied to the alleged harassment campaign.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

