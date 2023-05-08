International
Iran Willing to Provide Advanced Defense Weapons to Syria
Iran Willing to Provide Advanced Defense Weapons to Syria
Iran Willing to Provide Advanced Defense Weapons to Syria

18:28 GMT 08.05.2023
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarIn this July 15, 2018 file photo, a Syrian national flag with a picture of Syrian President Bashar Assad flies at an Army check point, in the town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, Syria.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is willing to provide its most advanced defense weapons to Syria to boost security, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said on Monday.

"The era of restoration ... of Syria in various fields has begun, and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, among other areas ... is prepared [to launch] production and equipment of the Syrian Arab Army with the most advanced defense weapons," Ashtiani said during a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Ali Mahmoud Abbas, according to Iranian media.

Ashtiani emphasized that Iran was ready to cooperate with Syria on building plants and launching production of strategic defense weapons to create multipurpose defense infrastructure, strengthen the republic's military capabilities and boost the security of the Syrian people.
At the same time, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said that Iran was also prepared to share its vast experience in countering terrorism and conducting modern warfare with the Sultanate of Oman.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has vast experience in fighting terrorism, [conducting] modern warfare, [developing] military equipment ... and we are prepared to share it with our brothers," the Iranian general was quoted as saying by state-run media.

On Monday, Bagheri met with Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said in Oman. During the meeting, the Iranian official noted the strengthening of the ties between the two countries and offered Tehran's help in fighting maritime drug trafficking. Bagheri also reportedly invited Omani military officials to visit Iran.
On Sunday, foreign ministers of the League of Arab States announced that Syria was returning to the organization.
The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.
