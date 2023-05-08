https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/iran-willing-to-provide-advanced-defense-weapons-to-syria-1110202903.html

Iran Willing to Provide Advanced Defense Weapons to Syria

Iran is willing to provide its most advanced defense weapons to Syria to boost security, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said on Monday.

Ashtiani emphasized that Iran was ready to cooperate with Syria on building plants and launching production of strategic defense weapons to create multipurpose defense infrastructure, strengthen the republic's military capabilities and boost the security of the Syrian people.At the same time, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri said that Iran was also prepared to share its vast experience in countering terrorism and conducting modern warfare with the Sultanate of Oman.On Monday, Bagheri met with Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said in Oman. During the meeting, the Iranian official noted the strengthening of the ties between the two countries and offered Tehran's help in fighting maritime drug trafficking. Bagheri also reportedly invited Omani military officials to visit Iran.On Sunday, foreign ministers of the League of Arab States announced that Syria was returning to the organization.The 22-nation Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 after a war broke out in the country. Several member states then recalled their ambassadors from Syria in protest against Syrian President Bashar Assad's policies, accusing his government of cracking down on demonstrators in the country. Years later, some of the nations have begun taking steps to reengage with Damascus and reopen embassies.

