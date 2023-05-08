Ukrainian Intel Chief's 'Killing Russians' Comment Proves Kiev Organizes Terror Attacks – Kremlin

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/ukrainian-intel-chiefs-killing-russians-comment-proves-kiev-organizes-terror-attacks--kremlin-1110192410.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The statements of the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, about the murder of Russians worldwide, confirm correctness of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to start a special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On Saturday, Budanov said that the Ukrainian forces have been "killing Russians" and that they would "keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine."
"This statement made by Budanov again confirms the correctness of President Putin's decision to launch the special military operation," Peskov told reporters.
Kremlin spokesman also called Budanov's words "monstrous
" and said that they were a direct confirmation that the Kiev regime was not just a sponsor, "but an organizer of the terrorist activity
."
Peskov added that Moscow would expect other countries' reactions and condemnation of Budanov's words, including the Unites States's stance.