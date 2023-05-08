https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/ukrainian-intel-chiefs-killing-russians-comment-proves-kiev-organizes-terror-attacks--kremlin-1110192410.html

Ukrainian Intel Chief's 'Killing Russians' Comment Proves Kiev Organizes Terror Attacks – Kremlin

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov states that Kiev top intelligence officer Budanov words about “killing Russians” indicate that Zelensky regime is a direct organizer of terror attacks.

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

war crimes

On Saturday, Budanov said that the Ukrainian forces have been "killing Russians" and that they would "keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine." "This statement made by Budanov again confirms the correctness of President Putin's decision to launch the special military operation," Peskov told reporters. Kremlin spokesman also called Budanov's words "monstrous" and said that they were a direct confirmation that the Kiev regime was not just a sponsor, "but an organizer of the terrorist activity." Peskov added that Moscow would expect other countries' reactions and condemnation of Budanov's words, including the Unites States's stance.

