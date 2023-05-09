https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/report-us-to-issue-12-billion-long-term-military-aid-package-to-ukraine-on-tuesday-1110209670.html

Report: US to Issue $1.2 Billion Long-Term Military Aid Package to Ukraine on Tuesday

Report: US to Issue $1.2 Billion Long-Term Military Aid Package to Ukraine on Tuesday

The United States is expected to announce a new $1.2 billion long-term military aid package to Ukraine on Tuesday, news agency reported citing US officials.

Citing insiders with knowledge of the developments, US media reported Monday that the looming military package is designed to bolster even further Ukraine's air defenses in the conflict with Russia.The package will reportedly include Hawk air defence systems, ammunition for air defence and anti-drone warfare. In addition, the US will fund satellite imagery and various types of training. All will be paid for under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allows the Biden administration to purchase arms from industry rather than taking them from US stocks.Once the package is announced, US aid to Ukraine will amount to around $37 billion since February 2022, media reports indicated, adding funds will be spent over months or years to ensure Ukraine’s future security needs..Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supply to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

