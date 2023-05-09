https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/tucker-carlson-reveals-new-show-amid-claims--fox-news-breached-his-contract-1110227375.html

Tucker Carlson Reveals New Show Amid Claims Fox News Breached His Contract

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will be launching a new show on Twitter.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he will be launching a new show . . . on Twitter.Tucker, who was taken off the air by Fox News a little more than two weeks ago, said his new show will be “a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter,” but did not provide any more specifics other than that it will come “soon.”He also promised his team will be bringing “other things” but did not clarify what they could be.Carlson has a non-compete clause in his Fox News contract that should, in theory, prevent the controversial former host from starting a new show as long as they continue to pay him the length of his contract which ends in January 2025.It has been reported that almost immediately after his ousting, Carlson received multiple high-priced offers from other conservative outlets, as well as rumors he was talking with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.Carlson’s lawyers have reportedly sent a letter to Fox, alleging the company breached the contract, which would void the non-compete clause. The letter reportedly accuses Fox executives, including Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch, of making and breaking promises to Tucker.The promises, the lawyers argue, represent additional terms of employment for Carlson, which when broken, breached his contract. The letter alleges Carlson was promised Fox would not leak his private communications to the media, and that any settlement with Dominion Voting Systems would not “indicate wrongdoing” on Carlson’s part.However, shortly after his firing, private texts from Carlson that were redacted in public court documents were leaked to the media, including the New York Times and ProPublica.One US media outlet exclusively reported that Carlson was told by a Fox board member that his show’s cancellation was part of the Dominion Voting Systems settlement.A Fox News spokesperson had denied Carlson’s ousting was related to the Dominion Voting Systems settlement, and a lawyer working for Dominion also insisted the company did not encourage his ouster.In the Tuesday video announcing his new show, Tucker blasted the media, using his version of Madeleine L'Engle’s quote: “Truth is what is true, and it's not necessarily factual.”Twitter currently allows Twitter Blue subscribers to upload and share videos up to 60 minutes in length and 2GB in size. It is unclear if Tucker’s show will be published using this format or if there are unannounced features coming to the platform.

