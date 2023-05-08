International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/he-wants-his-freedom-tucker-carlson-reportedly-readies-for-quiet-war-on-fox-news-1110189774.html
‘He Wants His Freedom’: Tucker Carlson Reportedly Readies For ‘Quiet War’ on Fox News
‘He Wants His Freedom’: Tucker Carlson Reportedly Readies For ‘Quiet War’ on Fox News
Carlson was suddenly fired from Fox News last month after having worked 14 years at the network, with no explanation given as to why the company decided to part ways with its most-watched host.
2023-05-08T06:10+0000
2023-05-08T06:10+0000
americas
us
tucker carlson
fox news
host
media
explanation
announcement
clashes in ferguson after grand jury verdict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083285058_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1a49521540325b980daedc4b66c2db7e.jpg
Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson is preparing for a crackdown on his former network as he mulls making his next career move, a US media outlet has cited unnamed sources as saying.“Now, we're going from peace time to Defcon [defense condition] 1. His [Carlson’s] team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom,” one of the insiders argued.The US media outlet recalled in this regard that Carlson's contract at Fox News, in which he was paid $20 million a year, expires in January 2025. He is still being paid and therefore is prohibited from joining a rival network or starting his own.In addition, the outlet reported, the ex-Fox anchor is considering building a direct-to-consumer media outlet where his millions of fans could pay to watch him.Carlson’s attorney Bryan Freedman, for his part, told the outlet that “the idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous."This comes after Fox News’ surprise announcement on April 24 that the company and Carlson had agreed to part ways despite the fact that he hosted the network's top-rated program. Reports suggest Carlson was let go due to his coverage of controversial topics - ranging from the January 6, 2021 US Capitol breach to the COVID-19 measures to the White House support for Kiev in the Ukraine conflict, while others insist that Carlson was fired for his criticism of Fox News' senior management.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/fox-demands-halt-to-release-of-leaked-tucker-carlson-clips-1110129079.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083285058_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_603c1e36ef82262c43e4dcecfb62429d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tucker carlson, former fox news host, fire fox news anchor tucker carlson, tucker carlson's reported readiness for 'quiet war' on fox news
tucker carlson, former fox news host, fire fox news anchor tucker carlson, tucker carlson's reported readiness for 'quiet war' on fox news

‘He Wants His Freedom’: Tucker Carlson Reportedly Readies For ‘Quiet War’ on Fox News

06:10 GMT 08.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHIP SOMODEVILLAWASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Carlson was suddenly fired from Fox News last month after having worked 14 years at the network, with no explanation given as to why the company decided to part ways with its most-watched host.
Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson is preparing for a crackdown on his former network as he mulls making his next career move, a US media outlet has cited unnamed sources as saying.

The sources claimed that Carlson’s allies at rival news platforms are “coming to him and saying, ‘Do you want me to hit Fox?’,” and that he allegedly answers, "No I want to get this done quiet and clean."

“Now, we're going from peace time to Defcon [defense condition] 1. His [Carlson’s] team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom,” one of the insiders argued.
Another source asserted that the ex-Fox News host “knows where a lot of bodies are buried, and is ready to start drawing a map.”
The US media outlet recalled in this regard that Carlson's contract at Fox News, in which he was paid $20 million a year, expires in January 2025. He is still being paid and therefore is prohibited from joining a rival network or starting his own.

According to the outlet, Carlson has already been contacted by two news platforms which offered to pay him more than he was making at Fox. Separately, he reportedly had a conversation with Twitter chief Elon Musk about working together, but did not discuss specifics.

In addition, the outlet reported, the ex-Fox anchor is considering building a direct-to-consumer media outlet where his millions of fans could pay to watch him.
Carlson’s attorney Bryan Freedman, for his part, told the outlet that “the idea that anyone is going to silence Tucker and prevent him from speaking to his audience is beyond preposterous."
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.' - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2023
Americas
Fox Demands Halt to Release of Leaked Tucker Carlson Clips
5 May, 20:44 GMT
This comes after Fox News’ surprise announcement on April 24 that the company and Carlson had agreed to part ways despite the fact that he hosted the network's top-rated program. Reports suggest Carlson was let go due to his coverage of controversial topics - ranging from the January 6, 2021 US Capitol breach to the COVID-19 measures to the White House support for Kiev in the Ukraine conflict, while others insist that Carlson was fired for his criticism of Fox News' senior management.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала