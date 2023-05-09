US Jury Rules Trump Liable for Sexual Abuse, Defamation in E. Jean Carroll Civil Case
19:17 GMT 09.05.2023 (Updated: 20:06 GMT 09.05.2023)
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon / Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)
Writer E. Jean Carroll's accusations against Trump date back to the mid 1990s and allege the former US president sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City. She first voiced the allegations in 2019.
A US jury has found that former US President Donald Trump is liable for defamation and sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll civil case.
The Tuesday ruling outlined that while Trump did not commit rape, he was liable for battery in regards to Carroll's claim that the former commander-in-chief sexually abused her.
The nine-member panel also awarded the Carroll camp $2 million in damages; however, as the two-part claim also found Trump liable of defaming the writer when he claimed she made up the allegations, she was awarded an additional $3 million in punitive damages.
Carroll's suit did not specify a dollar amount being sought out for damages, leaving it up to jurors to decide on the total sum.
The ruling, which came down after the jury deliberated for some three hours, settles just one of two lawsuits filed by Carroll against Trump.
An initial but since-stalled defamation suit was filed by Carroll in late 2019 after Trump claimed she only came forward to boost sales of a forthcoming book.
The second suit, which was ruled on Tuesday, was filed in 2022 after a New York law gave sexual abuse victims a one-year window to sue over assaults that took place years prior.
Shortly after news broke of the verdict, Trump blasted the jury's ruling as a "disgrace" and claimed it was yet another edition of the "greatest witch hunt of all time."
"I have absolutely no idea who this woman is," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "This verdict is a disgrace."
Earlier Tuesday, Trump indicated he would be taking legal action for what he perceived as an "unconstitutional silencing."
The one-time president had until 5 p.m. local time on Sunday to file a motion informing the court he would be testifying in the case, which he failed to make. He was previously warned that if he failed to file, he would not be allowed to offer comments on the case.
