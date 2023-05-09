https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/us-jury-rules-trump-liable-for-sexually-abuse-in-e-jean-carroll-civil-case-1110223708.html

US Jury Rules Trump Liable for Sexual Abuse, Defamation in E. Jean Carroll Civil Case

A US jury has found that former US President Donald Trump is liable for sexually abuse in the E. Jean Carroll civil rape case.

A US jury has found that former US President Donald Trump is liable for defamation and sexual abuse in the E. Jean Carroll civil case.The Tuesday ruling outlined that while Trump did not commit rape, he was liable for battery in regards to Carroll's claim that the former commander-in-chief sexually abused her.The nine-member panel also awarded the Carroll camp $2 million in damages; however, as the two-part claim also found Trump liable of defaming the writer when he claimed she made up the allegations, she was awarded an additional $3 million in punitive damages.Carroll's suit did not specify a dollar amount being sought out for damages, leaving it up to jurors to decide on the total sum.The ruling, which came down after the jury deliberated for some three hours, settles just one of two lawsuits filed by Carroll against Trump.Shortly after news broke of the verdict, Trump blasted the jury's ruling as a "disgrace" and claimed it was yet another edition of the "greatest witch hunt of all time."Earlier Tuesday, Trump indicated he would be taking legal action for what he perceived as an "unconstitutional silencing." MORE DETAIL TO COME.

