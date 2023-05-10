https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/borrell-ukraine-conflict-could-end-immediately-if-west-stops-weapons-supply-to-kiev-1110248037.html

Borrell: Ukraine Conflict Could End Immediately if West Stops Weapons Supply to Kiev

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has the Ukraine conflict could be stopped immediately if Western countries and its allies stopped providing military support to Kiev, but Ukraine would lose its sovereignty in this case.

"I know how to end the war immediately: I stop providing military assistance to Ukraine, and Ukraine has to surrender in a few days. That's it, the war is over," Borrell said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster Sexta. Borrell noted, however, that Ukraine in this case would turn into "a puppet country, like Belarus, deprived of its freedoms." "That is why we must continue helping Ukraine," Borrell added. Later in the day, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak commented on Borrell’s statement, claiming that "termination of the supply of weapons to Ukraine absolutely does not end the war immediately." "This is a pure oxymoron," Podolyak said on Twitter. "The only solution is the immediate withdrawal of the Russian occupation troops from the foreign sovereign territory... And terminating the supply only means scaling up the war, moving it to other territories, a sharp increase in war crimes and total destruction of the civilian population. Set the right emphases."Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

