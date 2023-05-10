International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/catholic-archdiocese-of-baltimore-to-be-sued-over-hundreds-of-sex-abuse-cases-1110228249.html
Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore to Be Sued Over Hundreds of Sex Abuse Cases
Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore to Be Sued Over Hundreds of Sex Abuse Cases
Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump and his colleague Adam Slater announced their intention to file civil actions against the Roman Catholic archdiocese in Baltimore over alleged sexual abuse.
2023-05-10T00:01+0000
2023-05-10T00:01+0000
americas
us
baltimore
maryland
catholic church
child sexual abuse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110228088_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d3618ba3136bcb09c6cd34b744425d9d.jpg
The lawsuit follows release of a report developed by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office in April that detailed the widespread sexual abuse that allegedly occurred over an 80-year span, committed by priests, deacons and other church leaders who held positions of authority in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The more than 450-page report identified 156 priests, seminarians, Catholic teachers and deacons in the Archdiocese who allegedly sexually abused and physically tortured more than 600 victims.
americas
baltimore
maryland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110228088_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a612ad83aa58f22f6c93e1c384da11c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
catholic archdiocese of baltimore, civil rights attorney benjamin crump, child sexual abuse, child abuse us, church pedo
catholic archdiocese of baltimore, civil rights attorney benjamin crump, child sexual abuse, child abuse us, church pedo

Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore to Be Sued Over Hundreds of Sex Abuse Cases

00:01 GMT 10.05.2023
© AP Photo / Jeff RobersonAttorney Benjamin Crump arrives to attend a funeral service for Tyre Nichols, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.
Attorney Benjamin Crump arrives to attend a funeral service for Tyre Nichols, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2023
© AP Photo / Jeff Roberson
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump and his colleague Adam Slater announced their intention to file civil actions against the Roman Catholic archdiocese in Baltimore over allegations that priests and other church personnel sexually abused hundreds of individuals.
"The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore will be named in a series of civil actions collectively alleging that hundreds of individuals were sexually abused by clergy, seminarians, deacons, and employees of the church," Crump's law firm said in a letter on Tuesday.
The lawsuit follows release of a report developed by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office in April that detailed the widespread sexual abuse that allegedly occurred over an 80-year span, committed by priests, deacons and other church leaders who held positions of authority in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.
The more than 450-page report identified 156 priests, seminarians, Catholic teachers and deacons in the Archdiocese who allegedly sexually abused and physically tortured more than 600 victims.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала