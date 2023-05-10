https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/catholic-archdiocese-of-baltimore-to-be-sued-over-hundreds-of-sex-abuse-cases-1110228249.html

Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore to Be Sued Over Hundreds of Sex Abuse Cases

Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore to Be Sued Over Hundreds of Sex Abuse Cases

Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump and his colleague Adam Slater announced their intention to file civil actions against the Roman Catholic archdiocese in Baltimore over alleged sexual abuse.

2023-05-10T00:01+0000

2023-05-10T00:01+0000

2023-05-10T00:01+0000

americas

us

baltimore

maryland

catholic church

child sexual abuse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110228088_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d3618ba3136bcb09c6cd34b744425d9d.jpg

The lawsuit follows release of a report developed by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office in April that detailed the widespread sexual abuse that allegedly occurred over an 80-year span, committed by priests, deacons and other church leaders who held positions of authority in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The more than 450-page report identified 156 priests, seminarians, Catholic teachers and deacons in the Archdiocese who allegedly sexually abused and physically tortured more than 600 victims.

americas

baltimore

maryland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

catholic archdiocese of baltimore, civil rights attorney benjamin crump, child sexual abuse, child abuse us, church pedo