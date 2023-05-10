https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/musk-announces-introduction-of-voice-video-chats-on-twitter-soon-1110233052.html
Musk Announces Introduction of Voice, Video Chats on Twitter Soon
Musk Announces Introduction of Voice, Video Chats on Twitter Soon
Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced introduction of Voice and Video chats on Twitter.
2023-05-10T06:37+0000
2023-05-10T06:37+0000
2023-05-10T06:37+0000
americas
us
twitter
elon musk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109650179_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5148a3e4cca53cb775c4bf884d1af199.jpg
"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk tweeted. In October 2022, Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk sparked a significant amount of controversy with his policy changes on the social media platform.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109650179_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f94618d704492b2c78522a18b37bfc4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
twitter, elon musk, twitter acquisition, social media
twitter, elon musk, twitter acquisition, social media
Musk Announces Introduction of Voice, Video Chats on Twitter Soon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that Twitter would soon introduce voice and video chats, which would allow the platform's users to contact people anywhere without providing their phone number.
"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk tweeted.
In October 2022, Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk sparked a significant amount of controversy with his policy changes on the social media platform.