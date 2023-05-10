International
Musk Announces Introduction of Voice, Video Chats on Twitter Soon
Musk Announces Introduction of Voice, Video Chats on Twitter Soon
Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced introduction of Voice and Video chats on Twitter.
"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk tweeted. In October 2022, Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk sparked a significant amount of controversy with his policy changes on the social media platform.
06:37 GMT 10.05.2023
