Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
No Consensus Made on Grain Deal Extension, Istanbul Talks Prove Crucial - Source
No Consensus Made on Grain Deal Extension, Istanbul Talks Prove Crucial - Source
Talks on extending the Black Sea grain deal in Istanbul will be crucial, there is no consensus yet, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.
When asked whether the Istanbul talks would be crucial for the deal extension, the insider detailed that it would indeed prove critical. "Yes," the source said.However, the unidentified official admitted that there is no consensus at present. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin earlier said a high-level meeting on the grain deal will be held in Istanbul in a four-party format on May 10-11. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.
No Consensus Made on Grain Deal Extension, Istanbul Talks Prove Crucial - Source

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Talks on extending the Black Sea grain deal in Istanbul will be crucial, there is no consensus yet, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.
When asked whether the Istanbul talks would be crucial for the deal extension, the insider detailed that it would indeed prove critical. "Yes," the source said.
However, the unidentified official admitted that there is no consensus at present.
"No, there is no progress yet," the source said. "Technical delegations have discussed various options that will be discussed already at a high level. Let's hope that the discussions will lead to a consensus."
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin earlier said a high-level meeting on the grain deal will be held in Istanbul in a four-party format on May 10-11.
Istanbul Grain Deal
Moscow: High-Level Meeting on Grain Deal to Be Held in Istanbul on May 10-11
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.
