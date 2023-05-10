https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/no-consensus-made-on-grain-deal-extension-istanbul-talks-prove-crucial---source-1110228452.html

No Consensus Made on Grain Deal Extension, Istanbul Talks Prove Crucial - Source

Talks on extending the Black Sea grain deal in Istanbul will be crucial, there is no consensus yet, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.

When asked whether the Istanbul talks would be crucial for the deal extension, the insider detailed that it would indeed prove critical. "Yes," the source said.However, the unidentified official admitted that there is no consensus at present. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin earlier said a high-level meeting on the grain deal will be held in Istanbul in a four-party format on May 10-11. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.

