https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/putins-victory-day-speech-israel-bombs-gaza-us-funding-opposition-in-mexico-1110225556.html
Putin's Victory Day Speech; Israel Bombs Gaza; US Funding Opposition in Mexico
Putin's Victory Day Speech; Israel Bombs Gaza; US Funding Opposition in Mexico
President Putin argued that the West has unleashed an all out war on the Russian Federation.
2023-05-10T04:36+0000
2023-05-10T04:36+0000
2023-05-10T11:36+0000
the critical hour
radio
washington
victory day
ukraine
taiwan
king charles iii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110225398_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f638c42ab5f26164ecfb64dc7f1386c6.png
Putin's Victory Day Speech; Israel Bombs Gaza; US Funding Opposition in Mexico
President Putin argued that the West has unleashed an all out war on the Russian Federation.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Putin argued that the West has unleashed an all out war on the Russian Federation. Also, NATO is trying to start a war with China and Russians are being oppressed in Latvia.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The US Congress is pushing the EU to join in a war against China. Also, the US is planning to give 500 million dollars worth of weapons to Taiwan.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the EU. Anti monarchists and Republicans in the UK are protesting the coronation of King Charles. Also, the US is pushing the European center of power eastward.Kim Keenan, nationally known trial lawyer, mediator, and in-house counsel, joins us to discuss domestic policy. The democrats are trying to figure out how to deal with Kamala Harris. Also, the man who killed Jordan Neely is arguing that he did not intend to kill the victim.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has attacked Gaza and killed some leaders of Islamic Jihad and their families. Also, Pakistan arrests former Prime Minister Imran Khan.Roger Harris, human rights activist and board director for the 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization Task Force on the Americas, joins us to discuss US coup activity in Latin America. The President of Mexico is complaining that the US is financing opposition groups in his nation. Also, President Trump is rumored to have planned on launching an invasion of Venezuela from Colombia.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Almost 190 US banks are at risk of collapse. Also, the Federal Reserve is blaming workers for inflation but evidence suggests that it is caused by monopolies.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss violence in the US. The US is being plagued by high profile mass shootings.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
washington
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110225398_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6228c828f33d0af3c6337c8d7ed5b62d.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, victory day in russia, putin's speech, who defeated the nazis, why do we support taiwan, who is imran khan, why does israel bomb palestine
the critical hour, victory day in russia, putin's speech, who defeated the nazis, why do we support taiwan, who is imran khan, why does israel bomb palestine
Putin's Victory Day Speech; Israel Bombs Gaza; US Funding Opposition in Mexico
04:36 GMT 10.05.2023 (Updated: 11:36 GMT 10.05.2023)
President Putin said the West has unleashed an all out war on the Russian Federation.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Putin argued that the West has unleashed an all out war on the Russian Federation. Also, NATO is trying to start a war with China and Russians are being oppressed in Latvia.
Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The US Congress is pushing the EU to join in a war against China. Also, the US is planning to give 500 million dollars worth of weapons to Taiwan.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the EU. Anti monarchists and Republicans in the UK are protesting the coronation of King Charles. Also, the US is pushing the European center of power eastward.
Kim Keenan, nationally known trial lawyer, mediator, and in-house counsel, joins us to discuss domestic policy. The democrats are trying to figure out how to deal with Kamala Harris. Also, the man who killed Jordan Neely is arguing that he did not intend to kill the victim.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has attacked Gaza and killed some leaders of Islamic Jihad and their families. Also, Pakistan arrests former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Roger Harris
, human rights activist and board director for the 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization Task Force on the Americas
, joins us to discuss US coup activity in Latin America. The President of Mexico is complaining that the US is financing opposition groups in his nation. Also, President Trump is rumored to have planned on launching an invasion of Venezuela from Colombia.
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Almost 190 US banks are at risk of collapse. Also, the Federal Reserve is blaming workers for inflation but evidence suggests that it is caused by monopolies.
Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss violence in the US. The US is being plagued by high profile mass shootings.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.