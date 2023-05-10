https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/putins-victory-day-speech-israel-bombs-gaza-us-funding-opposition-in-mexico-1110225556.html

Putin's Victory Day Speech; Israel Bombs Gaza; US Funding Opposition in Mexico

Putin's Victory Day Speech; Israel Bombs Gaza; US Funding Opposition in Mexico

President Putin argued that the West has unleashed an all out war on the Russian Federation.

2023-05-10T04:36+0000

2023-05-10T04:36+0000

2023-05-10T11:36+0000

the critical hour

radio

washington

victory day

ukraine

taiwan

king charles iii

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/09/1110225398_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f638c42ab5f26164ecfb64dc7f1386c6.png

Putin's Victory Day Speech; Israel Bombs Gaza; US Funding Opposition in Mexico President Putin argued that the West has unleashed an all out war on the Russian Federation.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. President Putin argued that the West has unleashed an all out war on the Russian Federation. Also, NATO is trying to start a war with China and Russians are being oppressed in Latvia.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The US Congress is pushing the EU to join in a war against China. Also, the US is planning to give 500 million dollars worth of weapons to Taiwan.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the EU. Anti monarchists and Republicans in the UK are protesting the coronation of King Charles. Also, the US is pushing the European center of power eastward.Kim Keenan, nationally known trial lawyer, mediator, and in-house counsel, joins us to discuss domestic policy. The democrats are trying to figure out how to deal with Kamala Harris. Also, the man who killed Jordan Neely is arguing that he did not intend to kill the victim.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has attacked Gaza and killed some leaders of Islamic Jihad and their families. Also, Pakistan arrests former Prime Minister Imran Khan.Roger Harris, human rights activist and board director for the 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization Task Force on the Americas, joins us to discuss US coup activity in Latin America. The President of Mexico is complaining that the US is financing opposition groups in his nation. Also, President Trump is rumored to have planned on launching an invasion of Venezuela from Colombia.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Almost 190 US banks are at risk of collapse. Also, the Federal Reserve is blaming workers for inflation but evidence suggests that it is caused by monopolies.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss violence in the US. The US is being plagued by high profile mass shootings.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

washington

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, victory day in russia, putin's speech, who defeated the nazis, why do we support taiwan, who is imran khan, why does israel bomb palestine