International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/russias-air-defenses-shoot-down-drone-in-kursk-region-1110232412.html
Russia's Air Defenses Shoot Down Drone in Kursk Region
Russia's Air Defenses Shoot Down Drone in Kursk Region
According to Roman Starovoit – the governor of Kursk region – Russian air defense system shoot down a drone near the village of Tolmachevo.
2023-05-10T06:05+0000
2023-05-10T06:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
air defense
drone warfare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16166/66/161666688_0:313:2999:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_f31dfbc42f2a32766efdf67860eddf59.jpg
"In the early morning, air defense forces shot down an enemy drone near Kursk. The wreckage fell in the village of Tolmachevo. No one was injured," Starovoit said on Telegram, He added that a gas pipeline and the facade of a house were damaged as a result.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16166/66/161666688_0:0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_328dc63dbcfc77d84ea846ec1cd6666d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, special op, ukrainian crisis
russian special military operation, special op, ukrainian crisis

Russia's Air Defenses Shoot Down Drone in Kursk Region

06:05 GMT 10.05.2023
© RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev  / Go to the mediabankRussia's Air Defenses
Russia's Air Defenses - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2023
© RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defenses on Wednesday morning shot down a drone over the village of Tolmachevo in the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, the region's governor, said.
"In the early morning, air defense forces shot down an enemy drone near Kursk. The wreckage fell in the village of Tolmachevo. No one was injured," Starovoit said on Telegram,
He added that a gas pipeline and the facade of a house were damaged as a result.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала