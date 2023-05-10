https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/russias-air-defenses-shoot-down-drone-in-kursk-region-1110232412.html

Russia's Air Defenses Shoot Down Drone in Kursk Region

According to Roman Starovoit – the governor of Kursk region – Russian air defense system shoot down a drone near the village of Tolmachevo.

"In the early morning, air defense forces shot down an enemy drone near Kursk. The wreckage fell in the village of Tolmachevo. No one was injured," Starovoit said on Telegram, He added that a gas pipeline and the facade of a house were damaged as a result.

