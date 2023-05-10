https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/the-ai-rational-1110229277.html
As the development of AI continue to accelerate, opinions on its impact on jobs and society remain divided. While some express concerns about potential disruptions, others hold a more optimistic view.
As the development and adoption of AI continue to accelerate, opinions on its impact on jobs and society remain divided. While some express concerns about potential disruptions to employment and the need for appropriate regulations to address AI's societal implications, others hold a more optimistic view.
Ben Goertzel, the founder and CEO of SingularityNET, has claimed that artificial intelligence poses no employment threat, emphasizing that its development is actually a benefit to society.
Goertzel recently rationalized that while AI could replace some 80% of existing jobs, such a development would open the floodgates to better working opportunities that individuals can use to fulfill their time.
Although the expert acknowledged platforms like ChatGPT might contribute to AI misinformation, he claimed that systems of a similar nature
would emerge in the coming years, and urged not to overestimate the role of artificial intelligence in misinformation
.
The popularity of platforms like ChatGPT has been growing rapidly in recent months
. Major tech companies, including Microsoft and Google
, have introduced new AI features, capitalizing on the trend. IBM has also joined the race by launching its latest AI program, offering a range of tools designed to assist companies in training, fine-tuning, and deploying AI models.