https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/google-intends-to-introduce-ai-technologies-into-ad-campaigns---reports-1109692174.html

Google Intends to Introduce AI Technologies Into Ad Campaigns - Reports

Google Intends to Introduce AI Technologies Into Ad Campaigns - Reports

Google plans to integrate generative artificial intelligence technology in its advertising business

2023-04-20T10:39+0000

2023-04-20T10:39+0000

2023-04-20T10:39+0000

world

artificial intelligence

google

advertising

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081953014_0:65:3411:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_64ee12307ed6cee7f50d8e25238094d5.jpg

Google reportedly already uses AI to make prompts inciting users to purchase certain products. The introduction of the new AI tool is planned for the coming months and will enable the creation of new-level advertising campaigns, as it is expected to generate ads based on set parameters, visual and text content for a particular campaign, according to the report. The tool will be incorporated into Performance Max, a platform developed by Google for advertisers to create ad campaigns. At the same time, the company has concerns regarding the possible spread of misinformation about advertised products, as generative AI tools often make mistakes, known as "hallucinations," providing output that may sound plausible but is factually incorrect. Google will develop safeguard mechanisms to prevent these errors, it told the newspaper.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/elon-musk-creates-new-artificial-intelligence-company-xai-1109546054.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ai technologies, artificial intelligence technology, google plans to integrate, advertising business