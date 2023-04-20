https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/google-intends-to-introduce-ai-technologies-into-ad-campaigns---reports-1109692174.html
Google Intends to Introduce AI Technologies Into Ad Campaigns - Reports
Google plans to integrate generative artificial intelligence technology in its advertising business
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google plans to integrate generative artificial intelligence technology in its advertising business, the British newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a company presentation.
Google reportedly already uses AI to make prompts inciting users to purchase certain products. The introduction of the new AI tool is planned for the coming months and will enable the creation of new-level advertising campaigns, as it is expected to generate ads based on set parameters, visual and text content for a particular campaign, according to the report.
The tool will be incorporated into Performance Max, a platform developed by Google for advertisers to create ad campaigns.
At the same time, the company has concerns regarding the possible spread of misinformation about advertised products, as generative AI tools
often make mistakes, known as "hallucinations," providing output that may sound plausible but is factually incorrect. Google will develop safeguard mechanisms to prevent these errors, it told the newspaper.