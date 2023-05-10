https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/there-are-delays-with-inspection-of-ships-under-grain-deal---source-1110230839.html
There are Delays With Inspection of Ships Under Grain Deal - Source
There are delays with the inspection of ships under the Black Sea grain deal, talks are underway, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.
Earlier, the UN reported that in May the number of inspections of vessels participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative decreased to an average of 2.9 per day (in April, the average figure was 4 inspections per day). In particular, no inspections were carried out on Sunday and Monday. "Yes, there are such problems... But we are holding talks with the parties. Of course, they are not always easy, but they are ongoing," the source said. Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18. The Black Sea Grain Initiative is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part - the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years - envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet.
04:43 GMT 10.05.2023 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 10.05.2023)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - There are delays with the inspection of ships under the Black Sea grain deal, talks are underway, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.
Earlier, the UN reported that in May the number of inspections of vessels participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative decreased to an average of 2.9 per day (in April, the average figure was 4 inspections per day). In particular, no inspections were carried out on Sunday and Monday.
"Yes, there are such problems... But we are holding talks with the parties. Of course, they are not always easy, but they are ongoing," the source said.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part - the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years - envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet.