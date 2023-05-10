There are Delays With Inspection of Ships Under Grain Deal - Source

International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
There are delays with the inspection of ships under the Black Sea grain deal, talks are underway, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.
istanbul grain deal
russia
ukraine
turkiye
grain
ships
Earlier, the UN reported that in May the number of inspections of vessels participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative decreased to an average of 2.9 per day (in April, the average figure was 4 inspections per day). In particular, no inspections were carried out on Sunday and Monday. "Yes, there are such problems... But we are holding talks with the parties. Of course, they are not always easy, but they are ongoing," the source said. Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18. The Black Sea Grain Initiative is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part - the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years - envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet.
istanbul grain deal, grain deal talks, russia's position on grain deal implementation, talks on grain and fertilizer shipments
istanbul grain deal, grain deal talks, russia's position on grain deal implementation, talks on grain and fertilizer shipments

04:43 GMT 10.05.2023 (Updated: 04:44 GMT 10.05.2023)
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraCargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
ANKARA (Sputnik) - There are delays with the inspection of ships under the Black Sea grain deal, talks are underway, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.
Earlier, the UN reported that in May the number of inspections of vessels participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative decreased to an average of 2.9 per day (in April, the average figure was 4 inspections per day). In particular, no inspections were carried out on Sunday and Monday.
"Yes, there are such problems... But we are holding talks with the parties. Of course, they are not always easy, but they are ongoing," the source said.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part - the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years - envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet.
