https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/commander-of-palestinian-islamic-jihad-killed-by-israeli-airstrike-1110257630.html

Commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Killed by Israeli Airstrike - IDF

Commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Killed by Israeli Airstrike - IDF

Ali Ghali, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Launching Force, was killed by Israeli army airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

2023-05-11T08:44+0000

2023-05-11T08:44+0000

2023-05-11T08:49+0000

world

middle east

israel-gaza conflict

palestine

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105153/13/1051531362_0:506:5616:3665_1920x0_80_0_0_55e4b57aa9886cd6da1853f51e297863.jpg

"We just targeted Ali Ghali, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Launching Force, as well as two other Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza," the IDF tweeted. The commander was responsible for rocket attacks against Israel, including the most recent shelling and attacks during the 2021 Israel–Palestine crisis, according to the IDF’s statement. Ghali was killed in a building in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel newspaper reported. On Tuesday night, Israel launched "Operation Shield and Arrow," conducting airstrikes against militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. Three commanders of the Islamist movement were eliminated as result of the strikes. In response, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired 469 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, according to the IDF.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/netanyahu-only-israel-can-decide-when-to-cease-fire-in-campaign-against-gaza-strip-1110247812.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, israeli-palestinian tensions, gaza strip