Commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Killed by Israeli Airstrike - IDF
Commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Killed by Israeli Airstrike - IDF
Ali Ghali, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Launching Force, was killed by Israeli army airstrike in the Gaza Strip.
08:44 GMT 11.05.2023 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 11.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Islamist paramilitary movement, was killed as a result of an air strike in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
"We just targeted Ali Ghali, the commander of Islamic Jihad’s Rocket Launching Force, as well as two other Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza," the IDF tweeted.
The commander was responsible for rocket attacks against Israel, including the most recent shelling and attacks during the 2021 Israel–Palestine crisis, according to the IDF’s statement.
Ghali was killed in a building in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.
On Tuesday night, Israel launched "Operation Shield and Arrow," conducting airstrikes against militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. Three commanders of the Islamist movement were eliminated as result of the strikes. In response, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired 469 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, according to the IDF.