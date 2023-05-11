International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/netanyahu-only-israel-can-decide-when-to-cease-fire-in-campaign-against-gaza-strip-1110247812.html
Netanyahu: Only Israel Can Decide When to Cease Fire in Campaign Against Gaza Strip
Netanyahu: Only Israel Can Decide When to Cease Fire in Campaign Against Gaza Strip
Israel alone will decide when to cease fire in its Shield and Arrow operation in Gaza, and until then the military campaign will continue, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.
2023-05-11T01:23+0000
2023-05-11T01:19+0000
world
benjamin netanyahu
israel
israel-gaza conflict
gaza strip
palestinians
antonio guterres
islamic jihad
the united nations (un)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110247521_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea8bb3b99a64a01fb021710619bf725b.jpg
"Citizens of Israel, we are still in the midst of the campaign. At this very moment, our forces are fiercely attacking the Gaza Strip and exacting a heavy price from the terrorist organizations," he said in a televised national emergency address. Netanyahu added that the intelligence services' operations and the development of new technological capabilities is "creating a new equation" for Israel. "We have inflicted upon Islamic Jihad in Gaza the hardest blow in its history. Within mere seconds, at night, at 3 separate locations, we simultaneously eliminated the terrorist organization's leaders."On Tuesday night, Israel launched a military operation against militants of the Islamic Jihad Movement and its military infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. As a result of the airstrikes on Tuesday, 15 people, including four women and six children, were killed. The victims included a Russian citizen. Today, four more Palestinians were killed in another series of airstrikes. In response to the shelling of the Gaza Strip, Islamic Jihad militants fired dozens of rockets at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs. In light of the latest spate in tensions between the two parties, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted the reported deaths of civilians as "unacceptable" and called for both Palestinian and Israeli officials to "immediately" stop hostilities.Remarks issued by Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq commented: The Israeli state has been launching repeat strikes across the Gaza Strip as a means to bombard what it refers to as Jihadi operatives and infrastructure. The IDF has since detailed that the Wednesday strikes caused the death of a fourth senior Palestinian commander who had been located in Khan Younis.The rocket launches by Israel have been likened to the May 2021 exchanges that came in response to mass evictions of Palestinians families after the move had been approved by Israeli courts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/video-explosions-ring-out-across-gaza-strip-as-idf-conducts-airstrikes-1110208287.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110247521_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b549430899692b5576fe2c5dfa8a0e8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, rocket campaign, gaza strip, israeli-palestinian conflict,
israel, rocket campaign, gaza strip, israeli-palestinian conflict,

Netanyahu: Only Israel Can Decide When to Cease Fire in Campaign Against Gaza Strip

01:23 GMT 11.05.2023
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsrael's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, near Sderot, Israel, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, near Sderot, Israel, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel alone will decide when to cease fire in its Shield and Arrow operation in Gaza, and until then the military campaign will continue, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.
"Citizens of Israel, we are still in the midst of the campaign. At this very moment, our forces are fiercely attacking the Gaza Strip and exacting a heavy price from the terrorist organizations," he said in a televised national emergency address.
Netanyahu added that the intelligence services' operations and the development of new technological capabilities is "creating a new equation" for Israel.
"We say to the terrorists and whoever dispatches terrorists: We see you everywhere. You cannot hide. We will choose the time and place to attack you. We will choose, not you," he said.
"We have inflicted upon Islamic Jihad in Gaza the hardest blow in its history. Within mere seconds, at night, at 3 separate locations, we simultaneously eliminated the terrorist organization's leaders."
On Tuesday night, Israel launched a military operation against militants of the Islamic Jihad Movement and its military infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. As a result of the airstrikes on Tuesday, 15 people, including four women and six children, were killed. The victims included a Russian citizen. Today, four more Palestinians were killed in another series of airstrikes.
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza Strip, Friday, April 7, 2023. The Israeli military has struck targets in the Gaza Strip, pushing the region toward a wider conflagration after a day of rocket fire along the country's northern and southern borders. The fighting follows two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site. As Israeli aircraft began striking Gaza, Palestinian militants quickly fired off a new barrage of rockets, setting off air raid sirens across southern Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
World
At Least 12 Killed, Multiple Injured After IDF Issues Strikes Across Gaza Strip
9 May, 00:16 GMT
In response to the shelling of the Gaza Strip, Islamic Jihad militants fired dozens of rockets at Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

Earlier figures released by the Israeli Defense Forces indicate that Palestinian forces launched some 469 rockets, while IDF soldiers struck 133 targets in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF’s press service released an infographic showing that 333 rockets reached Israeli territory, 153 of which were intercepted by the Israeli air defense system. More than a hundred rocket launches were unsuccessful.

In light of the latest spate in tensions between the two parties, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted the reported deaths of civilians as "unacceptable" and called for both Palestinian and Israeli officials to "immediately" stop hostilities.
Remarks issued by Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq commented:
"Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the proportional use of force and taking all feasible precautions to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations."
The Israeli state has been launching repeat strikes across the Gaza Strip as a means to bombard what it refers to as Jihadi operatives and infrastructure. The IDF has since detailed that the Wednesday strikes caused the death of a fourth senior Palestinian commander who had been located in Khan Younis.
The rocket launches by Israel have been likened to the May 2021 exchanges that came in response to mass evictions of Palestinians families after the move had been approved by Israeli courts.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала