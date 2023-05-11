https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/drone-attack-on-kremlin-puts-ukraine-among-countries-sponsoring-terrorism---moscow-1110253368.html

Drone Attack on Kremlin Puts Ukraine Among Countries Sponsoring Terrorism - Moscow

Drone Attack on Kremlin Puts Ukraine Among Countries Sponsoring Terrorism - Moscow

The drone attack on the Kremlin in early May is an attempted terrorist act, thereby Ukraine has put itself among states sponsors of terrorism, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2023-05-11T05:40+0000

2023-05-11T05:40+0000

2023-05-11T05:40+0000

world

russia

kremlin

ukraine

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110058491_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_08ec451533c955783020b4c011e91a5f.jpg

"We really saw that an attempt was made to attack the Moscow Kremlin with two drones. The residence of the President of the Russian Federation is here, and we can actually consider this attack as an attempted terrorist attack on the head of the Russian state. This is very alarming and unacceptable," Peskov said in an interview with the ATV channel from Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Earlier, the Kremlin said that on May 3, Ukraine attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin with two drones, but they were disabled. There were no casualties or damage. Peskov later told Sputnik that Putin was not in the Kremlin at that moment. Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a case over a terrorist attack "in connection with an attempt by the Kiev regime to strike" the Kremlin with drones.On NATO's Involvement in Ukraine ConflictNATO is directly involved in the armed conflict in Ukraine on the side of Kiev, Peskov said.Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supply to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.According to Peskov, Russia has been studying Western-made weapons that Ukraine uses during the armed conflict."As for weapons, they have good weapons in the West. There are bad ones, there are ones that do not meet those conditions, there are very dangerous weapons, there are high-tech ones. So we are studying all this during the special military operation," Peskov said. He said it is very difficult to compare the military potential of Russia and Ukraine.The tasks of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, primarily to ensure the security of Donbass residents, have been partially fulfilled, Kremlin spokesman said."At the very beginning, back on February 24 last year, Russian President [Vladimir Putin] said the security of the people living in Donbass should be ensured first of all. The people who had been living under the shells of their own state for eight long years. Under shelling that the West decided not to notice," Peskov said.Earlier, UK Minister of State for the armed forces James Heappey said the country sent Kiev thousands of shells for the donated Challenger 2 main battle tanks, including those with depleted uranium. Peskov, commenting on the transfer of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine, said London will have to bear responsibility for the consequences.'Too Strong to Give Up' A series of Western mistakes forced Russia to launch a special military operation in Ukraine, Peskov explained."Western countries deceived us after the collapse of the USSR, they also organized six waves of NATO expansion," he added.Peskov said this was not only the expansion of NATO, but also the expansion of NATO's military infrastructure toward the Russian borders.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230505/lavrov-ukraines-denial-of-kremlin-drone-attack-does-not-deserve-to-be-believed-1110113111.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230508/ukrainian-intel-chiefs-killing-russians-comment-proves-kiev-organizes-terror-attacks--kremlin-1110192410.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230328/use-of-depleted-uranium-in-ukraine-could-spark-global-health-crisis-heres-why-1108844529.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kremlin drone attack, kremlin attack, peskov on drone attack on kremlin, attempted drone attack on kremlin, russian special military operation in ukraine, nato's role in ukraine conflict