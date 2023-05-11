https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/elon-musk-reveals-new-twitter-ceo-will-take-over-post-in-six-weeks-1110272648.html

Elon Musk Reveals New Twitter CEO Will Take Over Post in Six Weeks

Elon Musk Reveals New Twitter CEO Will Take Over Post in Six Weeks

Elon Musk has announced that he will officially be stepping down as CEO of Twitter in six weeks' time after finding a new person for the role.

2023-05-11T20:32+0000

2023-05-11T20:32+0000

2023-05-11T20:38+0000

beyond politics

elon musk

twitter

ceo

new ceo

science & tech

big tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/01/09/1081715645_0:180:3000:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_329335c4ff7ad00292fe37ce5f42b039.jpg

Elon Musk has announced he will officially be stepping down as CEO of Twitter in six weeks' time after finding a new person for the role.The announcement was made in a Thursday tweet in which he detailed he would be transitioning to "exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops."Musk did not identify the new chief executive officer by name, nor did he provide any specifics on the individual's work experience.The Twitter chief commented in mid February that he intended to appoint his successor by the end of the year, but that he first wanted to ensure the social media platform remained stable.“I’m guessing probably towards the end of this year should be good timing to find someone else to run the company because I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year," he had said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.The development comes after Musk previously stated in December 2022 that he would be honoring the results of a public poll he created that asked Twitter users whether he should step down as Twitter chief.At the time, the final poll results revealed 57.5% of participating users were in favor of his departure from the CEO gig. A total of 17,502,391 users voted in the poll.Talk of Musk's shift away from Twitter came on the heels of reports speculating investors felt as though his other companies were suffering, and that the South African entrepreneur was becoming increasingly distracted with his new purchase.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/gonna-start-posting-on-twitter-again-elon-musk-hints-at-reassigning-dormant-npr-account-1110046755.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, twitter, ceo, new hire