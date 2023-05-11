https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/five-eu-nations-call-for-tighter-ukrainian-food-import-controls-1110270667.html
Five EU Nations Call for Tighter Ukrainian Food Import Controls
Five EU member states demanded on Thursday that the European Commission toughen controls on duty-free Ukrainian agricultural products flooding their markets.
The Polish agriculture ministry said it wrote a joint letter together with Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania asking Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski to take a hard line on Ukrainian imports.
The central and eastern European nations said that measures agreed last month were not enough and suggested that "exceptional and immediate preventive measures" be taken to curb the inflow of a limited number of Ukrainian products.
The European Commission’s trade and agriculture spokesperson Miriam Garcia Ferrer confirmed to Sputnik that the EU’s executive had received the letter.
The Commission has banned the sale of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed in the five countries from May 2 until early June in a bid to "ease logistical bottlenecks" but allows their circulation in other European markets.