Kremlin Vows Response Against UK's Long-Range Missiles Bound for Kiev

Russia criticizes UK decision to supply Kiev with Storm Shadow LRMs, Pledges Response, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier in the day, American media reported, citing Western officials, that the UK had sent Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine after received guarantees from Kiev that they would not be used against targets in Russia. Another news outlet reported earlier this week, citing an International Fund for Ukraine procurement notice, that London appears poised to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, the weapons Kiev has long sought and the Biden administration has declined to provide. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday declined to confirm that London is readying to send long-range missiles to Kiev.US Defense Secretary Benn Wallace confirmed that London will transfer Storm Shadow LRMs to Kiev.

