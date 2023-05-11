International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/kremlin-vows-response-against-uks-long-range-missiles-bound-for-kiev-1110260251.html
Kremlin Vows Response Against UK's Long-Range Missiles Bound for Kiev
Kremlin Vows Response Against UK's Long-Range Missiles Bound for Kiev
Russia criticizes UK decision to supply Kiev with Storm Shadow LRMs, Pledges Response, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
2023-05-11T11:16+0000
2023-05-11T11:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106355/23/1063552350_335:0:1951:909_1920x0_80_0_0_a8b5fef461a1fc4ebc5d0e80fd98d0a0.jpg
Earlier in the day, American media reported, citing Western officials, that the UK had sent Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine after received guarantees from Kiev that they would not be used against targets in Russia. Another news outlet reported earlier this week, citing an International Fund for Ukraine procurement notice, that London appears poised to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, the weapons Kiev has long sought and the Biden administration has declined to provide. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday declined to confirm that London is readying to send long-range missiles to Kiev.US Defense Secretary Benn Wallace confirmed that London will transfer Storm Shadow LRMs to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/borrell-ukraine-conflict-could-end-immediately-if-west-stops-weapons-supply-to-kiev-1110248037.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106355/23/1063552350_537:0:1749:909_1920x0_80_0_0_67a17580f8e448802c0e59696442f958.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine, pumping ukraine with weapons
russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine, pumping ukraine with weapons

Kremlin Vows Response Against UK's Long-Range Missiles Bound for Kiev

11:16 GMT 11.05.2023 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 11.05.2023)
CC BY-SA 3.0 / David Monniaux / Storm Shadow missileStorm Shadow missile
Storm Shadow missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
CC BY-SA 3.0 / David Monniaux / Storm Shadow missile
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is against the UK's decision to send Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine and will deliver an adequate response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, American media reported, citing Western officials, that the UK had sent Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine after received guarantees from Kiev that they would not be used against targets in Russia.
"[We are] very negative [about such deliveries]. This will require an adequate response from our military, who, naturally, from a military point of view, will make appropriate decisions," Peskov told reporters.
Украинские военнослужащие ведут огонь из гаубицы M777. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2023
World
Borrell: Ukraine Conflict Could End Immediately if West Stops Weapons Supply to Kiev
Yesterday, 21:23 GMT
Another news outlet reported earlier this week, citing an International Fund for Ukraine procurement notice, that London appears poised to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, the weapons Kiev has long sought and the Biden administration has declined to provide. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday declined to confirm that London is readying to send long-range missiles to Kiev.
US Defense Secretary Benn Wallace confirmed that London will transfer Storm Shadow LRMs to Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала