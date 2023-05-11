https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/kremlin-vows-response-against-uks-long-range-missiles-bound-for-kiev-1110260251.html
Kremlin Vows Response Against UK's Long-Range Missiles Bound for Kiev
Russia criticizes UK decision to supply Kiev with Storm Shadow LRMs, Pledges Response, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Earlier in the day, American media reported, citing Western officials, that the UK had sent Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine after received guarantees from Kiev that they would not be used against targets in Russia. Another news outlet reported earlier this week, citing an International Fund for Ukraine procurement notice, that London appears poised to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, the weapons Kiev has long sought and the Biden administration has declined to provide. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday declined to confirm that London is readying to send long-range missiles to Kiev.US Defense Secretary Benn Wallace confirmed that London will transfer Storm Shadow LRMs to Kiev.
11:16 GMT 11.05.2023 (Updated: 11:50 GMT 11.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is against the UK's decision to send Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine and will deliver an adequate response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, American media reported, citing Western officials, that the UK had sent Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine
after received guarantees from Kiev that they would not be used against targets in Russia.
"[We are] very negative [about such deliveries]. This will require an adequate response from our military, who, naturally, from a military point of view, will make appropriate decisions," Peskov told reporters.
Another news outlet reported earlier this week, citing an International Fund for Ukraine procurement notice, that London appears poised to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles
, the weapons Kiev has long sought and the Biden administration has declined to provide. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Tuesday declined to confirm that London is readying to send long-range missiles to Kiev.
US Defense Secretary Benn Wallace confirmed that London will transfer Storm Shadow LRMs to Kiev.