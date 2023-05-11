https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/saudi-astronauts-finish-training-for-mission-to-iss-enter-quarantine-period-1110255613.html

Saudi Astronauts Finish Training for Mission to ISS, Enter Quarantine Period

Saudi Astronauts Finish Training for Mission to ISS, Enter Quarantine Period

Saudi astronauts Rayyannah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni have finished training and entered quarantine period to visit International Space Station.

2023-05-11T06:11+0000

2023-05-11T06:11+0000

2023-05-11T06:11+0000

beyond politics

space exploration

saudi arabia

international space station (iss)

science & tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg

According to the report, Saudi astronauts Rayyannah Barnawi and Ali Alqarni will carry out 14 scientific research experiments during the mission to the ISS, including three educational awareness experiments. Their training was held at the National Space Training and Research Centre in the United States on the equipment and procedures necessary to complete the mission to ISS with Axiom Space and SpaceX, as well as at NASA Johnson Centre as part of the Human Exploration Research Analog program, the report said. The mission marks Saudi Arabia's return to manned spaceflight nearly four decades after the country sent the first Arab astronaut, Sultan bin Salman Al Saud, into space in 1985. Barnawi will also become the first Arab woman to go into space. NASA has earlier announced the next private sector Axiom Space flight to the ISS, the Axiom Mission-2 (Ax-2), which will include Alqarni and Barnawi as the mission specialists, adding that Barnawi will command the mission. The launch of the mission is scheduled for May 22, and the astronauts are expected to spend ten days aboard the space station.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/russian-space-corporation-energia-says-will-finish-new-orbital-station-by-2032-1109368949.html

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

space exploration, science, saudi arabia, international space station