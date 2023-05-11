Ukrainian Grad Rocket Strike Leaves Many Injured in DPR's Gorlovka

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/ukrainian-grad-rocket-strike-leaves-many-injured-in-dprs-gorlovka-1110270956.html
Many people in Donbass city Gorlovka have suffered injuries after the Ukrainian military used Grad rockets on Thursday, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.
The strike comes amid growing tensions in the area, as Kiev pledged multiple times to start a "counter-offensive". Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev's provocations.In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a major sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Many people in Donbass city Gorlovka have suffered injuries after the Ukrainian military used Grad rockets on Thursday, Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.
"Ukrainian neo-Nazis fired seven rockets from the BM-21 Grad MLRS into the very center of Gorlovka. There are many wounded civilians," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.
The strike comes amid growing tensions in the area, as Kiev pledged multiple times to start a "counter-offensive".
Gorlovka, which has been suffering from regular attacks by Ukrainian forces, is a major industrial center situated 50 kilometers to the north of Donetsk.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev's provocations.
In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a major sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.