Russian military expert and political analyst Ivan Konovalov, however, told Sputnik that while it may appear that the US does not want to send long-range missiles to Ukraine, the US and the UK may be "working in tandem" when it comes to this matter.

The United States and its allies continue to display unwavering dedication to fanning the flames of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine by providing the regime in Kiev with vast quantities of lethal weapons.Reports emerged last week that the United Kingdom want to kick things up a notch by supplying Kiev with the kind of weaponry other Western countries, such as the US, have so far been reluctant to ship to Ukraine – long-range cruise missiles that could potentially strike targets deep in Russia’s territory.Russian military expert and political analyst Ivan Konovalov, however, told Sputnik that while it may appear that the US does not want to send long-range missiles to Ukraine, the US and the UK may be "working in tandem" when it comes to this matter.When asked about the prospects of these missiles being used against Russia, Konovalov remarked that Ukraine has already been launching strikes against Russian territory.He did, however, predict that a confirmed Storm Shadow strike deep in Russian territory might prompt a response not against Ukraine, but rather against the "collective West", Ukraine's weapon supplier.Meanwhile, "Arsenal of the Fatherland" web portal's chief editor Dmitry Drozdenko speculated that London may be more interested in the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict than Washington.During an interview with Sputnik, Drodzenko suggested that, unlike the US, the UK does not really care about the situation around Taiwan or the confrontation with China.The expert also suggested that Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil, such as the recent UAV attack on the Kremlin, might have led London to believe that providing long-range missiles to Kiev would result in an even "bigger bang."

