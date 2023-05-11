International
Ukrainian UAV Attacks Oil Depot in Russia's Bryansk Region, No Casualties
Ukrainian UAV Attacks Oil Depot in Russia's Bryansk Region, No Casualties
According to governor, Ukrainian UAV attacked Klintsovsky oil depot of Bryansknefteprodukt, partially damaging it with no casualties.
"A Ukrainian drone attacked the Klintsovsky oil depot of JSC Bryansknefteprodukt ... There were no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram. As a result of the munition drop, the concrete base and the tank for storing oil products were partially damaged, the official said, adding that emergency services are on site.
08:03 GMT 11.05.2023
BRYANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian drone has attacked the Klintsovsky oil depot of Bryansknefteprodukt, which is part of Rosneft, in Russia's Bryansk region, there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Thursday.
"A Ukrainian drone attacked the Klintsovsky oil depot of JSC Bryansknefteprodukt ... There were no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.
As a result of the munition drop, the concrete base and the tank for storing oil products were partially damaged, the official said, adding that emergency services are on site.
