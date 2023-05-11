International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/us-banks-with-over-50bln-in-assets-to-help-pay-for-recent-bank-failures---fdic-1110266499.html
US Banks With Over $50Bln in Assets to Help Pay for Recent Bank Failures - FDIC
US Banks With Over $50Bln in Assets to Help Pay for Recent Bank Failures - FDIC
According to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), US banks with more than $50 billion in assets will to partially cover the costs of recent US bank failures.
2023-05-11T15:58+0000
2023-05-11T15:58+0000
economy
us
us economy
silicon valley bank collapse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101870/93/1018709328_0:75:2048:1227_1920x0_80_0_0_4629862d8948fd96c7abe50b21fb49d2.jpg
A new "special assessment" fee of 0.125% would be applied to the uninsured deposits of banks in excess of $5 billion, based on the amount of uninsured deposits any particular bank held at the end of 2022, the FDIC said. According to the structure of the proposed fee, affected banks would pay over eight quarters beginning in June 2024. But the schedule could also be adjusted as the estimated losses to the insurance fund change, the FDIC said. The extended timeline will minimize the impact on bank liquidity and is expected to have a negligible impact on capital, US media reports said. A spate of US banks have landed in trouble over the past two months after their customers abruptly withdrew their deposits, requiring either government intervention to prop them up or an outright sale to a stronger banking entity. Last week, San Francisco-based First Republic was acquired by JPMorgan Chase, the largest US banking group. Prior to that, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were rescued by the FDIC in March.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/california-regulator-admits-underestimating-risk-of-svbs-unusually-rapid-growth-1110209141.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/new-us-financial-crisis-could-be-worse-than-2008-credit-crunch-1110090916.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101870/93/1018709328_101:0:1909:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_0b249a2648c986fce910f33759d39a2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, american economy, us banks, silicon valley bank collapse, bank failure
us, american economy, us banks, silicon valley bank collapse, bank failure

US Banks With Over $50Bln in Assets to Help Pay for Recent Bank Failures - FDIC

15:58 GMT 11.05.2023
© Flickr / afagenBank of America, Washington, DC
Bank of America, Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2023
© Flickr / afagen
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US banks with more than $50 billion in assets will help the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) cover its $16 billion bill for addressing recent US bank failures, a statement from the regulator said Thursday.
A new "special assessment" fee of 0.125% would be applied to the uninsured deposits of banks in excess of $5 billion, based on the amount of uninsured deposits any particular bank held at the end of 2022, the FDIC said.
"Banking organizations with total assets over $50 billion would pay more than 95 percent of the special assessment. No banking organizations with total assets under $5 billion would be subject to the special assessment," the statement added.
A property managment representative gestures while asking reporters to clear the entrance area to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
Economy
California Regulator Admits Underestimating Risk of SVB's 'Unusually' Rapid Growth
9 May, 02:03 GMT
According to the structure of the proposed fee, affected banks would pay over eight quarters beginning in June 2024. But the schedule could also be adjusted as the estimated losses to the insurance fund change, the FDIC said.
The extended timeline will minimize the impact on bank liquidity and is expected to have a negligible impact on capital, US media reports said.
A spate of US banks have landed in trouble over the past two months after their customers abruptly withdrew their deposits, requiring either government intervention to prop them up or an outright sale to a stronger banking entity.
FILE - A television screen displaying financial news, including the stock price of First Republic Bank, is seen inside one of the bank's branches in New York's Financial District, on March 16, 2023. Customers of the bank pulled more than $100 billion in deposits out of the bank during the March crisis, as fears swirled that it could be the third bank to fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
Americas
New US Financial Crisis Could be Worse than 2008 'Credit Crunch'
4 May, 15:41 GMT
Last week, San Francisco-based First Republic was acquired by JPMorgan Chase, the largest US banking group. Prior to that, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were rescued by the FDIC in March.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала