California Regulator Admits Underestimating Risk of SVB's 'Unusually' Rapid Growth

A California regulator in a self-review said it failed to adequately assess the risks of the unusually rapid rise of SVB before it collapsed, and vowed to look more closely at entities with over $50bln in assets.

SVB, the first of three major US banks to collapse within two months, saw deposits rise 220% since Q1 2020, far surpassing the industry average growth rate of 25%, according to a Capital Advisors Group analysis. The DFPI, the report added, will review internal processes and ensure additional staff are assigned for banks with assets above $50 billion in line with accelerated growth and increased risk profile.New York's Signature Bank failed two days after the SVB collapse and First Republic Bank of San Francisco had to be rescued last week. In a review of the US banking crisis published last month, the Federal Reserve took the rare step of conceding that it was a catalyst of the problem, including by failing to see SVB vulnerabilities before it was too late.

