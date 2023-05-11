https://sputnikglobe.com/20230511/whats-in-the-way-marcos-seeks-finalization-of-south-china-sea-code-of-conduct-at-asean-1110271689.html

‘What’s in the Way’? Marcos Seeks Finalization of South China Sea Code of Conduct at ASEAN

Ahead of a meeting of leaders of ASEAN member states, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he would push for completion of the decades-long talks to form a universal code of conduct for the South China Sea.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with leaders of ASEAN member states, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said he would push for completion of the decadeslong talks to form a universal code of conduct for the South China Sea.Marcos added that the disputes between regional powers over conflicting claims in the waterway would not ease until the code of conduct is adopted. Five nations have declared their rights over islands and sea lanes in the South China Sea, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, and the People’s Republic of China, as well as Taiwan, a rebellious Chinese province governed by a US-backed authority.Framework for ResolutionTalks on establishing a code of conduct have been ongoing for two decades, but acquired a new urgency as the United States has increasingly used the disputes to shoulder its way into regional politics, posturing as the defender of smaller ASEAN states against what it calls Beijing’s “expansionism.”Marcos isn’t the only regional leader eager to get the talks moving more quickly. Ahead of a round of negotiations in Jakarta in March, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, that "Indonesia and ASEAN would like to produce an effective, substantive and actionable (code of conduct).”Qin agreed, noting that together, China and ASEAN would jointly safeguard peace and stability in the waterway, which handles some $3.4 trillion in maritime trade each year.The US has cast doubts on the code of conduct, saying it fears China is pushing the negotiations in its favor. One influential US think tank has even proposed sabotaging the existing talks, developing an alternative with the ASEAN states that is more amenable to US interests, and attempting to impose it on Beijing.‘The Train May Have Already Left the Station’Ahead of the ASEAN summit, which is being held in Labuan Bajo in eastern Indonesia, experts said they expected little immediate headway to be made in the delicate code of conduct talks.Despite the ongoing negotiations, “we are not optimistic that there will be a signing this year,” Sharon Seah, senior fellow and coordinator at the ASEAN Studies Centre at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, told Singaporean media.Speaking in Germany on Wednesday, Qin said Southeast Asian nations "should not be forced to take sides" in what he characterized as a “new cold war.”Other issues discussed at the ASEAN summit included the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar, where ASEAN has struggled to implement a “five-point consensus” for peace since the 2021 military coup; efforts on the eradication of human trafficking; the preparation of a roadmap for Timor Leste’s full membership in ASEAN; and the signing of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Protocol.

